Food & Drink

Win McDonald's swag on 'Global McDelivery Day'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
SubmittedT-shirts, bandanas and pins are among the McDelivery Collection customers who order McDonald’s delivery on July 19, Global McDelivery Day, may choose from as a free gift.
SubmittedThese socks are among the items McDonald’s delivery order users can choose from in the McDelivery Throwback Collection, part of Global McDelivery Day on July 19.
McDonald’s has announced July 19 as Global McDelivery Day , offering patrons who order “McDelivery” that day a chance to win a piece of the corporation’s McDelivery Throwback Collection.

The ’90s-inspired items include socks, T-shirts, bandanas and pins, all with the chain’s logo.

Customers who place an order through Uber Eats may find a free-with-purchase surprise gift with their delivery, according to a news release.

Numerous Western Pennsylvania McDonald’s restaurants will participate in the one-day giveaway.

Details: McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

