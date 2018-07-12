Vine Rewind brings music and wine to Pittsburgh's Strip District

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vine Rewind , a two-day music festival and neighborhood block party, returns for a third year July 28-29 in Pittsburgh’s Strip District neighborhood.

A celebration of the city’s music scene, past and present, the event includes food and drink and is free and open to all ages, according to a news release.

Pittsburgh Winery and Strip District Neighbors are sponsors of the event, which showcases Pittsburgh’s musical talent.

Two outdoor stages on Penn Avenue will feature musicians including Starship Mantis, Buffalo Rose, The Buckle Downs, Truth and Rites, Meeting of Important People, Nameless in August, Good Brother Earl, Lyndsey Smith and the Soul Distribution, The Night Sky, Jesse Denaro, Velcro Shoes and Red Beans and Rice.

Sunday’s festivities will begin at noon with “Songwriters in the Street,” featuring Jimbo Jackson, Angela Autumn, Paul Luc, Morgan Erina and Anthony Jardine.

The festival also features reunions from Sporadic, Grapevine, and New Invisible Joy, along with national touring artists Mulligan Brothers and Divinity Roxx.

Closing headliners The Clarks will perform at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

“Last year’s Vine Rewind was the best kind of reunion you could hope to attend. Friends, fans - people we hadn’t seen in years - welcoming us back on stage, and we felt like we picked up right where we left off. What a great crowd, great music all night long, in one of Pittsburgh’s greatest neighborhoods, the Strip District. Can’t wait to do it all over again this summer,” John Schisler of New Invisible Joy says in the release.

Straub Beer and Pittsburgh Winery will quench patrons’ thirst.

Edgar’s Best Tacos, Blowfish BBQ, Asado by Gaucho, BRGR and Backwoods BBQ will be on hand to quell hunger pangs.

Details: vinerewindpgh.com or pghwinery.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.