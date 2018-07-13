Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

History and humanity to animals Ligonier Country Market highlights

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, July 13, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Facebook/ActionforAnimalsHumaneSocietyThis pup was among the recent pets seeking a furever home through adoption with Action for Animals Humane Society. The society is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and representatives will attend the Ligonier Country Market on Saturday.
SubmittedMembers of the Ligonier Civil War Round Table will visit the Ligonier Country Market on Saturday.
Ligonier Country Market will host members of the Ligonier Civil War Round Table on Saturday during the weekly 8 a.m. to noon event.

Visitors can browse displays of Civil War weapons and artifacts, according to a news release.

Also on July 13, representatives from Action for Animals Humane Society Inc. will visit the market, providing information on volunteer opportunities and upcoming fundraisers, the release notes.

The Derry Township society is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.

Shelter representatives are available to speak to school and other groups on responsible pet ownership and the need for spaying and neutering.

Market Sprouts can meet market mascot Daisy Mae for an activity at the children’s garden.

Details: ligoniercountrymarket.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

