Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

What's Brewing? 3 spots to sip cask-conditioned beer

Mark Brewer | Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
An ale that’s bound for casks ferments in steel tanks just like any other beer. But rather than being filtered at this stage, it’s transferred from the larger vessel into smaller wooden or steel casks.
An ale that’s bound for casks ferments in steel tanks just like any other beer. But rather than being filtered at this stage, it’s transferred from the larger vessel into smaller wooden or steel casks.

Updated 15 hours ago

With the extraordinary growth of craft beer in the United States, consumers are now learning more about what they’re drinking. Still, there are many misconceptions and grey areas surrounding some of the various styles and types of beer.

Cask-conditioned beer is an example of one uncertain area for many drinkers. For centuries the British have enjoyed cask ale and still refer to it as “real ale”. Traditionally it’s served from a wooden barrel between 52-57 degrees Fahrenheit and hand pumped into a pint glass. Establishments without a hand pump tap system will occasionally tap a wooden or steel firkin on the bar. Firkins are typically consumed quicker since they’re not being stored at the appropriate temperatures needed to keep the yeast alive.

Americans who regularly imbibe in this peculiar beverage are a niche within a niche. Although frequent comments from consumers who don’t understand cask-conditioned beer include, “there are things floating in my beer,” “the beer tastes flat”, “the beer is warm” and “the hand pump used to pour the beer into a pint glass is an English gimmick.” Let me provide additional information to each of those comments. With a little luck, maybe you’ll ask for a pint of whatever’s in the cask next time.

It’s alive

An ale that’s bound for casks ferments in steel tanks just like any other beer. But rather than being filtered at this stage, it’s transferred from the larger vessel into smaller wooden or steel casks. From this point, additional yeast is added to create a secondary fermentation process. Clarifying agents are also used in the cask to give the beer a cleaner look, although once poured, you will see some proteins floating in the beer. After all, it’s alive, unfiltered, and unlike most other beer at this point.

It’s not flat

Cask ale might appear to taste “flat” at first but that’s only because it’s carbonated naturally. This fermentation process produces less effervescence than what most of us are used to experiencing in other beers. However, the lack of carbonation also means less of that prickly acidic bite we’ve come to expect from most of the beer we consume. The subtle and naturally carbonated beer produces a softer, more gentle taste in our mouth.

It’s not warm

Cask beer is served at cool, cellar-like temperatures ranging between 52-57 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, our palettes can taste more of the ingredients the brewer used to create the beer than if it had been served cold. This rule applies to most craft beer. You’ll always taste a little more if the beer is not frosty.

It’s not a gimmick

Injecting outside pressure of nitrous oxide or carbon dioxide into a cask beer would be defeating the entire purpose of serving something that should have less of a bite in our mouths. Therefore when pouring a cask beer, a hand pump is used to create the vacuum needed to get the already naturally carbonated beer from the cask into the pint glass.

Remember, because cask-conditioned ales are essentially alive, the taste can and will change as it rests in the cask. Cask-conditioned ales aren’t available everywhere although there are a couple of great spots in our area for you to try them.

Piper’s Pub on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh is about as special as it gets and most if not all craft beer aficionados would agree. They always have hand pumped cask beer on tap and the attention to detail is unprecedented.

Carson Street Deli and Craft Beer Bar , also on East Carson,has cask-conditioned ales as well. This week they have Fat Gary, an English brown ale, and Big Hop, which is an American IPA. Both brews are from East End Brewing Co.

Leaning Cask Brewing Co. in Springdale specifically brews in traditional English methods with a modern American influence on style. This week they have Melon Mastiff on tap. A New England IPA excessively hopped with Huelle Melon.

Mark Brewer is a Tribune-Review contributing writer and the author and illustrator of “Brewology, An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me