Food & Drink

Pittsburgh chef Justin Severino launches web charcuterie store

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, July 19, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Pittsburgh chef Justin Severino is delivering the (cured) meats nationally now, through a new online charcuterie store.
Updated 18 hours ago

Pittsburgh chef Justin Severino is making his charcuterie available to cured meat lovers nationwide, with this week’s launching of SaltyPorkBits , an online store and monthly subscription service, according to a news release.

The co-owner, with Hilary Prescott Severino, of popular restaurants Cure and Morcilla , Severino is offering a three-month subscription package for $135, bundling four approximately three-ounce salamis, handmade in Pittsburgh, the release states.

In a way, the addition to his business operations embraces his culinary roots, Severino says.

“Before I returned to Pittsburgh and opened Cure, I operated Severino’s Community Butcher in Santa Cruz, and that’s where I really began exploring the craft and technique behind great salumi. Since then, I’ve honed my process, discarding traditions like coating aging salami in mold, and expanded my repertoire to include Spanish, as well as French and Italian styles. A couple years ago we moved into a much larger curing space, giving us the opportunity to make enough product to sell our charcuterie nationally, and it feels like a natural, welcome return to our roots,” he says in the release.

Monthly selections include nduja, Toscano salami, finocchiona, Calabrese salami, fuet, sobrasada, chorizo, morcilla achorizada, Iberian Pepper, leek ash porcini, negroni and lamb harissa, the release notes.

Details: saltyporkbits.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

