Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Music and art part of Saturday's Ligonier Country Market line-up

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, July 20, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
Lauren Condon and Vanessa Beggs, who together form the musical duo The Heavenly Biscuits, will perform as part of the July 21 Ligonier Country Market.
Lauren Condon and Vanessa Beggs, who together form the musical duo The Heavenly Biscuits, will perform as part of the July 21 Ligonier Country Market.

Updated 6 hours ago

Saturday’s Ligonier Country Market will feature a performance from The Heavenly Biscuits, the duo of Lauren Condon and Vanessa Beggs.

Their music melds rock, soul, folk, new wave and pop hits, according to their website .

Also on July 20, market mascot Daisy Mae will oversee the market sprouts as they paint rocks at the market’s children’s garden.

The market is open each Saturday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, 8 a.m. to noon, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm.

On average, 130 vendors offer fresh picked produce, flowers, straight from the farm beef, poultry, cheese and eggs, specialty breads, pastries and hot cooked foods.

Patrons also can find honey, maple syrup, and handmade crafts including jewelry, purses, country crafts, pottery, wood items, pet items, dog treats, candles, soaps.

Details: ligoniercountrymarket.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me