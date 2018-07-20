Music and art part of Saturday's Ligonier Country Market line-up
Saturday’s Ligonier Country Market will feature a performance from The Heavenly Biscuits, the duo of Lauren Condon and Vanessa Beggs.
Their music melds rock, soul, folk, new wave and pop hits, according to their website .
Also on July 20, market mascot Daisy Mae will oversee the market sprouts as they paint rocks at the market’s children’s garden.
The market is open each Saturday through Sept. 29, rain or shine, 8 a.m. to noon, on the Loyalhanna Watershed Farm.
On average, 130 vendors offer fresh picked produce, flowers, straight from the farm beef, poultry, cheese and eggs, specialty breads, pastries and hot cooked foods.
Patrons also can find honey, maple syrup, and handmade crafts including jewelry, purses, country crafts, pottery, wood items, pet items, dog treats, candles, soaps.
Details: ligoniercountrymarket.com
