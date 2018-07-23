All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival coming to PNC Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PNC Park will serve as home base for the 1st All Star Craft Beer, Wine & Cocktail Festival from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11.

This 21 and over event will feature over 300 craft beers, wines and cocktails for sampling, according to a news release.

Those attending will receive two tickets for an upcoming Pirates game and will have the opportunity to walk the bases and take photos in the team dugout, the release adds.

Live bands, DJs, outdoor games including giant Jenga, Connect Four and cornhole, a keepsake sampling glass, free admission to the Tequila Cowboy after party, giveaways and food vendors are all part of the day’s events.

Producer UpcomingEvents.com marketing and media agency debuted the festival at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park last year to a sell-out crowd, and the agency plans to take the festival nationwide.

“We are thrilled to bring this festival to one of the best ballparks in the majors - the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh has a rising prominence on the national beer scene, so it makes sense to bring this ‘can’t miss’ event to the city,” agency owner Dennis Gaudenzi says in the release.

This event will benefit the Pittsburgh chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Jaycees Foundation, the release adds.

Details: BallparkFestival.com/Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.