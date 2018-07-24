Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Good Taste Thursday' is a chance to shop and sip

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 12:39 p.m.

Select Downtown Pittsburgh retailers will be offering great deals and free tasting events from 5 to 8 p.m. July 26 as part of the Good Taste Thursday event. Each store will be paired with a local distillery, winery or brewery and offer drink samples as well as discounts on merchandise.

Just by visiting one of the shops you will be entered into a drawing to win a basket of cheer, featuring donations from all of your favorite small businesses and local libations. For every purchase, receive additional chances to win.

Participating businesses include:

  • Inkwell Stationers and Pittsburgh Winery
  • Social Status and Wigle Whiskey
  • Heinz Healy’s and Penn Brewery
  • Joseph Orlando and Mindful Brewing Co.
  • Larrimor’s and Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries, featuring Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka and BLY Silver Rum
  • Love, Pittsburgh and Maggie’s Farm Rum
  • Boutique La Passerelle and Threadbare Cider and Meade
  • Steel City and a company to be determined

Details: downtownpittcburgh.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

