Food & Drink

Jacobs Creek Watershed Association fundraiser offers 'unrefined feasting'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
Kayakers Mary Shaw and Roy Well wave while traveling through Scottdale on Jacob’s Creek in June during the first Lazy River Family Float Day in honor of the grand opening of the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail in Scottdale.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kayakers Mary Shaw and Roy Well wave while traveling through Scottdale on Jacob's Creek in June during the first Lazy River Family Float Day in honor of the grand opening of the Scottdale Family Friendly Water Trail in Scottdale.

A local farm will serve as the setting for Jacobs Creek Watershed Association’s Second Annual Headwaters Party at 4 p.m. Aug. 11.

Billed as a “barn party” and “unrefined farm to table feast,” the event will feature “bluegrass, beer and barbecue,” according to a news release.

Hosted by Dawson’s Christner Farms , the party is a fundraiser to develop biking, hiking, fishing, canoe and kayaking trails in Jacobs Creek, the release adds.

Caterer Grumbling Gypsy will use food from the farm’s fields to prepare an all you can eat, four-course buffet, including a hog roast.

Bloom Brew brewery will serve beer during a farm tour, and Hickory Bottom Band will play bluegrass for dancing, the release states.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children.

Details: headwaters2018.bpt.me

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

