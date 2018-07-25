Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Lidia's, Alfa Romeo bring al fresco Italian to Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 2:03 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A small section of Pittsburgh will temporarily transform into a large Italian patio on Aug. 10, as Lidia’s Pittsburgh and Ron Lewis Alfa Romeo bring fresh food and fast cars to the Strip District.

Calling the 5 to 9 p.m. event “Alfa al Fresco,” the two entities plan to shut down 15th Street between Smallman Street and Penn Avenue.

Guests can enjoy cuisine and refreshments from Lidia’s Pittsburgh, take test drives from Alfa Romeo, and listen to live tunes from DJ SMI, according to a news release.

Daniel Walker, Lidia’s Pittsburgh executive chef, will oversee the grill with piastra style dining featuring fresh seafood and vegetables, while the Ron Lewis Alfa Romeo team will demonstrate the features of the 2018 Stelvio and Giulia models and give participants a chance to get behind the wheel.

“We are so excited to partner with Lidia’s Pittsburgh for this event,” Gwen Lewis, co-president of the Ron Lewis Automotive Group, says in the release.

“It will be a great celebration of Italian cuisine and beautifully engineered Italian cars,” Lewis adds.

Two tiers of tickets are available.

Giulia, $25, complimentary test drive, signature mocktail, plate of cicchetti (small bites).

Or Stelvio, $55, all of the above, along with a post-test drive signature cocktail and piastra cuisine.

Details: Showclix

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

