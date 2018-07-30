Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

New England senators seek to designate National Lobster Day

The Associated Press | Monday, July 30, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration. They’ve introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25, 2018 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters.
U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration. They’ve introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25, 2018 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters.

Updated 1 hour ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — U.S. senators from New England want to grant the lobster another national day of celebration.

Another? Yeah, June 15 is already National Lobster Day — because it marks the end of lobstering season in Canada, the Portland Press Herald reports .

However, that’s not fully American, says Matt Jacobson, executive director of the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative.

“If you’re eating it on June 15, you’re eating Canadian lobster, so why are we having a National Lobster Day eating Canadian lobster?” he said.

So, the senators have introduced a resolution to again designate Sept. 25 as National Lobster Day to honor the economic, historic, cultural and culinary contributions of lobsters.

The resolution is being led by Maine’s U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins, who say it honors not only the lobsters but also the people who harvest, ship and cook them.

Rhode Island’s U.S. Sen. Jack Reed says he expects the full Senate to again unanimously approve it as a fun, tasty way to honor lobstermen and their catch.

Maine led the nation in American lobster landings in 2016 with 132 million pounds valued at nearly $540 million, followed by Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me