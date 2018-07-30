McDonalds' MacCoins will be good for free Big Macs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As McDonalds celebrates the 50th anniversary of its two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun, all you Big Mac lovers have some Western Pennsylvania ingenuity to thank.

The iconic Big Mac was created in 1967 by early McDonald's franchisee Jim Delligatti, who served the "Big Mac Super Sandwich" in his Uniontown restaurant. The national chain shortened the name when it picked up Delligatti's masterpiece the following year.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary (and maybe in a nod to Bitcoin), McDonalds is introducing a MacCoin on Aug. 2.

Beginning at lunch time that day, customers buying a Big Mac will get a MacCoin that can be redeemed starting the next day for another Big Mac at 14,000 participating restaurants across the U.S.

McDonald's has a limited edition MacCoin to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac. It's an actual coin. Not a cryptocurrency. How quaint! $MCD pic.twitter.com/K5e7VyFyeZ — Paul R. La Monica (@LaMonicaBuzz) July 30, 2018

'The coin idea sprung from the role that the Big Mac has played in measuring purchasing power. In 1986, The Economist started using the Big Mac Index as a way of measuring the purchasing power of international currency.'" https://t.co/fLj4jnizqP #business #news — Blossom (@SilverBlossom4) July 30, 2018

More than 6.2 million MacCoins will be distributed here and in more than 50 countries while supplies last. The commemorative coins feature five designs, each representing a decade of the Big Mac.

Seriously though, this is wild.If you can exchange one MacCoin for one Big Mac, forever, that makes this a gold exchange standard currency, except instead of gold backing the value, it's SANDWICHES. — Brandon Carbaugh (@BMCarbaugh) July 30, 2018

So, if you buy a BigMac this week, you'll get a Big Mac coin. I haven't bought a BigMac in maybe 5 years, but I kinda want that coin... — Joe™ (@TanookiKuribo) July 30, 2018

McDonalds says about 550 million Big Macs are sold annually, so in 50 years that's ... um, well ... a lot of Big Macs.

(For you McDonalds trivia buffs, Delligatti also gets credit for whipping up the first Egg McMuffin in 1970.)

If reheating a leftover Egg McMuffin is desperate, I don't wanna be un-desperate. — corey. (@coremillionaire) July 23, 2018

Everyone in America deserves a free Egg McMuffin as restitution. — Trey in LA (@CheshirePanther) July 30, 2018

Though sales figures show that trendier burgers are cutting into McDonalds' business, the chain says it has no intention of messing with the Big Mac.

Why mess with perfection?

"When my great-grandfather Jim Delligatti invented the Big Mac at his grill in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, he just wanted to make his local customers happy," said Nick Delligatti, a fourth-generation McDonald's owner-operator, in a release. "August 2 would have been his 100th birthday, and I believe he would be very proud knowing his humble sandwich has made such a lasting impression that people all around the world can enjoy it wherever they find a McDonald's."

The Big Mac has inspired raps and eating challenges (along with some NSFW) videos). This one is good, though.

Health nuts might decry its 540 calories, 950 milligrams of sodium, 46 grams of carbs and 28 grams of fat, but who can deny that it just tastes so good?

It all started way back in 1967, during the ❤️ summer of love ❤️ . https://t.co/gwGTJ0v6aF — MUNCHIES (@munchies) July 29, 2018

I'm a nearly lifelong vegetarian who's never even eaten a Big Mac. But I know the Big Mac jingle by heart. And I still want a MacCoin. You think if I sing the jingle @McDonaldsCorp will give me one? — Alika Hope (@AlikaHope) July 30, 2018

Thanks again, Mr. Delligatti – here's to another 50 years of salty, cheesy, gooey, burgery bliss.

Having McDonalds for dinner......was craving a Big Mac. This does happen from time to time. Its my favorite fast food sandwich, as much as I love Wendy's everything, the Big Mac is still my fav. — Mike Engels (@mike12579) July 30, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.