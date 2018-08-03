Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Take a bite of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Mary Pickels and JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 12:48 p.m.

Get ready to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Pour a frosty glass of milk or a steaming cup of coffee and then take a bite.

According to the National Day Calendar, we have Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass., to thank for this Aug. 4 celebration of the combination of cookie dough and tiny pieces of chocolate.

While looking to add a little something to the cookies she was baking while working at the Toll House Inn, she added cut-up chunks of semi-sweet Nestle chocolate bar to her recipe.

The 1938 creation was a hit, and Wakefield later signed an agreement with Nestle to add her recipe to the chocolate bar's packaging.

Her payment? A lifetime supply of chocolate. The Nestle brand Toll House cookies were named for the inn.

More than 80 years later, chocolate chip cookies are made with milk chocolate, semi-sweet, dark, white, swirled, mint, with variations on what might be America's favorite cookie limited only by bakers' imaginations.

TRADITIONAL AND TANTALIZING

Prantl's Bakery , with locations in Greensburg and Pittsburgh, have containers of traditional chocolate chip cookies, made with a touch of brown sugar, available at its stores.

The cookie is soft and chewy, with chips that leave a satisfying bit of chocolate behind for finger licking.

Kevin Ulrich, a lead baker, recently upped the thumbprint cookie game he's well-known for, says Lauren Thomas, retail manager at the Shadyside location.

The cookie is available in dozens of flavors, and it's no longer just a Christmas platter or exchange cookie.

"They've always been popular at Prantl's year-round," says Jeff Pastor, head decorator at the Greensburg bakery.

Ulrich , who baked the incredibly popular thumbprint cookies for Macy's former Arcade Bakery, recently created chocolate chip thumbprints, Thomas says.

"This is one of the bestsellers, the chocolate chip one," she says.

The high cookie base, similar to a shortbread in taste, Pastor says, is topped with a piped frosting, and pretty enough for a wedding cookie table.

Moio's Italian Pastry Shop in Monroeville makes about 60 dozen chocolate chip cookies per week, says owner Tony Moio. The secret ingredient? Cinnamon, he says. His recipe also calls for the cookies to be a little on the crispy side.

They are $9 a dozen and 75 cents apiece.

Details: moios.com

Mazziotti Bakery in Lower Burrell serves up huge chocolate chip cookies that are soft and filled with chips. Owner Carlo Cimino says what makes his cookie so good tasting is it is "made with love," but what he probably means to say is lots of butter, sugar and chocolate chips. They are $7.50 a dozen.

Details: mazziottibakery.com

Oakmont Bakery has created some gourmet chocolate-chip cookie specialties just for this big day. While there are always the chocolate-chip sandwich cookie with vanilla butter cream, the bakery plans to make one with mint butter cream, peanut butter, oreo and fudge. There is even a red velvet option. The bakery makes 800-1,000 dozen chocolate chips cookies per week.

Details: oakmontbakery.com

The Downtown Pittsburgh DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites, 1 Bigelow Square, is celebrating the day with a 3-foot wide chocolate chip cookie which will be on display all day in the lobby. In addition, representatives will be donating tins of cookies to 11 first-responder stations around the city as a thank you. The public is invited to stop by the hotel for a free cookie there or at any of the DoubleTree hotels nationwide. Stops include North Side, Centre Avenue and South Side police and eight fire stations throughout the downtown area.

Details: doubletree3.hilton.com

FRESH FROM THE OVEN OR FREEZER

Chocolate chip cookies can be crisp and crunchy or soft and chewy, warm from the oven, maybe even cold and creamy as a dessert.

No need to argue about how to consume chocolate chip cookies. Just enjoy.

These look yummy.

Can personally vouch for the (mental) health benefits. Bite, chew, relax. Repeat.

For those of you now salivating and itching to bake, but who may not have much confidence in your skills, no worries, help is on the way.

Google's AI technology is helping to develop the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Mazziotti Bakery in Lower Burrell serves up huge chocolate chip cookies that are soft and filled with chips.
JoAnne Harrop
Mazziotti Bakery in Lower Burrell serves up huge chocolate chip cookies that are soft and filled with chips.
Prantl's Bakery is stepping up its chocolate chip cookie game, now offering thumbprint versions with frosting piped atop.
Mary Pickels
Prantl's Bakery is stepping up its chocolate chip cookie game, now offering thumbprint versions with frosting piped atop.
A dozen of Prantl's Bakery's traditional chocolate chip cookies, soft and chewy.
Mary Pickels
A dozen of Prantl's Bakery's traditional chocolate chip cookies, soft and chewy.
Up close view of the melt-in-your-mouth chips in Prantl's Bakery's traditional chocolate chip cookies.
Mary Pickels
Up close view of the melt-in-your-mouth chips in Prantl's Bakery's traditional chocolate chip cookies.
Moio’s Italian Pastry Shop in Monroeville makes about 60 dozen chocolate chip cookies per week.
JoAnne Harrop
Moio’s Italian Pastry Shop in Monroeville makes about 60 dozen chocolate chip cookies per week.
Tom Shank fills a chocolate chip cookie sandwich with mint icing at Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Tom Shank fills a chocolate chip cookie sandwich with mint icing at Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Chocolate Chip cookie sandwiches available at Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Chocolate Chip cookie sandwiches available at Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me