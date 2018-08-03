Take a bite of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Get ready to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Pour a frosty glass of milk or a steaming cup of coffee and then take a bite.

According to the National Day Calendar, we have Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass., to thank for this Aug. 4 celebration of the combination of cookie dough and tiny pieces of chocolate.

While looking to add a little something to the cookies she was baking while working at the Toll House Inn, she added cut-up chunks of semi-sweet Nestle chocolate bar to her recipe.

The 1938 creation was a hit, and Wakefield later signed an agreement with Nestle to add her recipe to the chocolate bar's packaging.

Her payment? A lifetime supply of chocolate. The Nestle brand Toll House cookies were named for the inn.

More than 80 years later, chocolate chip cookies are made with milk chocolate, semi-sweet, dark, white, swirled, mint, with variations on what might be America's favorite cookie limited only by bakers' imaginations.

TRADITIONAL AND TANTALIZING

Prantl's Bakery , with locations in Greensburg and Pittsburgh, have containers of traditional chocolate chip cookies, made with a touch of brown sugar, available at its stores.

The cookie is soft and chewy, with chips that leave a satisfying bit of chocolate behind for finger licking.

Kevin Ulrich, a lead baker, recently upped the thumbprint cookie game he's well-known for, says Lauren Thomas, retail manager at the Shadyside location.

The cookie is available in dozens of flavors, and it's no longer just a Christmas platter or exchange cookie.

"They've always been popular at Prantl's year-round," says Jeff Pastor, head decorator at the Greensburg bakery.

Ulrich , who baked the incredibly popular thumbprint cookies for Macy's former Arcade Bakery, recently created chocolate chip thumbprints, Thomas says.

"This is one of the bestsellers, the chocolate chip one," she says.

The high cookie base, similar to a shortbread in taste, Pastor says, is topped with a piped frosting, and pretty enough for a wedding cookie table.

Moio's Italian Pastry Shop in Monroeville makes about 60 dozen chocolate chip cookies per week, says owner Tony Moio. The secret ingredient? Cinnamon, he says. His recipe also calls for the cookies to be a little on the crispy side.

They are $9 a dozen and 75 cents apiece.

Details: moios.com

Mazziotti Bakery in Lower Burrell serves up huge chocolate chip cookies that are soft and filled with chips. Owner Carlo Cimino says what makes his cookie so good tasting is it is "made with love," but what he probably means to say is lots of butter, sugar and chocolate chips. They are $7.50 a dozen.

Details: mazziottibakery.com

Oakmont Bakery has created some gourmet chocolate-chip cookie specialties just for this big day. While there are always the chocolate-chip sandwich cookie with vanilla butter cream, the bakery plans to make one with mint butter cream, peanut butter, oreo and fudge. There is even a red velvet option. The bakery makes 800-1,000 dozen chocolate chips cookies per week.

Details: oakmontbakery.com

The Downtown Pittsburgh DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites, 1 Bigelow Square, is celebrating the day with a 3-foot wide chocolate chip cookie which will be on display all day in the lobby. In addition, representatives will be donating tins of cookies to 11 first-responder stations around the city as a thank you. The public is invited to stop by the hotel for a free cookie there or at any of the DoubleTree hotels nationwide. Stops include North Side, Centre Avenue and South Side police and eight fire stations throughout the downtown area.

Details: doubletree3.hilton.com

FRESH FROM THE OVEN OR FREEZER

Chocolate chip cookies can be crisp and crunchy or soft and chewy, warm from the oven, maybe even cold and creamy as a dessert.

No need to argue about how to consume chocolate chip cookies. Just enjoy.

These look yummy.

Can personally vouch for the (mental) health benefits. Bite, chew, relax. Repeat.

For those of you now salivating and itching to bake, but who may not have much confidence in your skills, no worries, help is on the way.

Google's AI technology is helping to develop the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

