Western Pa. markets support National Farmers Market Week
Updated 2 hours ago
Farmers market operators in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties are planning activities next week in observation of National Farmers Market Week .
The Aug. 5-11 observation helps boost awareness and attendance, according to its website, and local plans include food tastings, activities for kids and special events.
Sponsoring Farmers Market Coalition holds the nationwide celebration to showcase the value that farmers markets bring to their communities, according to the organization’s website.
LIGONIER SETS WEEKEND EVENTS
“We have a full slate of activities planned to bring the message of National Farmers Market week home to Ligonier and surrounding communities,” Cari Frei, Ligonier Country Market executive director, says in a release.
“There are so many reasons to participate in the farm-to-table lifestyle, from eating nutritious, locally sourced foods, to supporting local farmers and food producers. We invite shoppers to visit us for these special events in August and throughout our season to see all that the market has to offer, from home-grown foods to locally crafted items,” Frei adds.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, Councilman Corey O’Connor will present a proclamation from Mayor William Peduto to city market managers at the Squirrel Hill farmers market .
According to a news release, Pittsburgh has had continuous, weekly farmers markets since 1942 when the Farmers Market Cooperative of East Liberty first purchased its building and created a coop to bring fresh food into the city. Pittsburgh currently is home to 25 markets, with hundreds of regional farmers and vendors selling a wide variety of local products.
U.S. Department of Agriculture statistics note farmers markets and farm stands account for roughly $2 billion of the $3 billion that Americans spend annually on farm-direct products. This revenue, in turn, supports the livelihoods of more than 165,000 mostly small and mid-sized farms and ranches.
“We realize that to be a resilient city, we must have a sustainable local food system. Farmers markets are central to creating the urban-rural connections that are key to that system,” Peduto says in a release.
All farmers’ markets accept food stamps (SNAP), credit and debit cards as part of Just Harvest’s Fresh Access program. For every $5 spent in food stamps, receive an extra $2 to spend on produce.
Find a directory of Pittsburgh’ farmers’ markets here .
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.