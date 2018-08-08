Farm to Table group to participate in Western Pa. food events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Farm to Table of Western PA will celebrate the peak of the summer harvest season with participation in these upcoming events:

• Farm to Table Connections Lunch and Learn, 2-4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Eastwood Inn, 661 Old Lincoln Highway East, Ligonier Township. The session provides consumers, farms, food producers and other industry professionals with information on the local food industry, lunch and networking opportunities. Businesses are encouraged to bring product samples and business cards to share with other attendees. Registration is requested.

• Ligonier Country Market, 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 11 at West Main Street and Route 30. Farm to Table representatives will shop first thing in the morning from market vendors and prepare food samples. They also will distribute “Buy Fresh, Buy Local” stickers at their booth.

• Fresh Fest 2018, 5-9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Nova Place and Alloy 26, both at 100 South Commons, Pittsburgh. The event will feature local breweries collaborating with artists and entrepreneurs from around Western Pennsylvania and across the nation, along with food trucks and live music.

At the end of the night, unused food will be collected for 412 Food Rescue.

“Farm to Table means many things: Knowing where your food comes from; accessing fresh nutritional food; supporting local businesses; and last but not least, getting back to our roots,” according to the organization’s website.

Details: 412-657-3028 or farmtotablepa.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.