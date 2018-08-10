Something is brewing at Fresh Fest
The Drinking Partners and Black Brew Culture present Fresh Fest Beer Fest 2018 from 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 hosted by Nova Place and Alloy 26 at the Nova Place Courtyard on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
The city’s first black beer festival features the country’s most talented black brewers and top local breweries collaborating with artists and entrepreneurs from around Western Pennsylvania and across the nation.
There will be over 30 breweries pouring 50 beers as well as music and food trucks.
VIPs will be treated to a meet-and-greet with the brewers partner podcast and an intimate conversation with the brewers about how they got started and their approach to craft beer at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $20-$90.
Details: http://freshfestbeerfest.com
