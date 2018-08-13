Sugar and Smoke adds Southern hospitality to Pittsburgh's 'Little Italy'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Southern hospitality will be on the menu when Pittsburgh native Andrea Robinson opens her new restaurant, Sugar and Smoke , in Bloomfield.

The new site is expected to open in September at 4428 Liberty Ave., formerly Jabo’s Smoque House .

According to a news release, Robinson, who has a background in chemical manufacturing and the food and beverage industry, is bringing to fruition her dream of bringing some of her favorite dishes from Texas to the Carolinas to her hometown.

She aims to bring “white glove service” back in style, while introducing patrons to the Southern hospitality she enjoys while traveling.

The space she will occupy complements Robinson’s concept, says restaurant broker Terri Sokoloff of Specialty Group in the release.

The location also allows Robinson to participate in the Bloomfield neighborhood, a priority in opening her restaurant, the release states.

The building’s patio will allow customers to enjoy an outdoor atmosphere year-round.

A menu developed by Chef Chaz Smith showcases Southern comfort cuisine with local twists, the release adds.

Locally-sourced ingredients highlight a variety of dishes including coffee-crusted, slow-smoked brisket, lobster po’boy, BBQ turkey ribs, Étouffée , and grilled vegetable jambalaya.

The menu is designed to satisfy everyone’s palette, including those with food sensitivities, the release states.

“I’m really excited for both (Robinson) and the Bloomfield community in getting a full-service restaurant and bar which will appeal to a multi-generational crowd in a neighborhood that takes pride in their community and local growth,” Sokoloff says in the release.

Details: 412-251-0240 or sugarandsmokepgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.