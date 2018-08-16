Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Table games: Rivers Casino issues cookie challenge

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
This pretty cookie would look right at home on a Pittsburgh wedding table. Bakers, Rivers Casino is challenging you to submit your best cookie recipe for a chance at bragging rights and some sweet prizes.
The Rivers Casino is again holding a “Cookie Table Recipe Contest,” seeking entries that would do a Pittsburgh area wedding table proud.

The casino’s wedding services team is holding the second citywide contest, with entries accepted online at RiversCookieTable.com through Aug. 31, according to a news release.

A panel of judges from Pittsburgh’s food community, along with Rivers Casino’s executive chefs, will review the entries and select 24 finalists.

Those finalists will bake and deliver their cookies to the casino for a taste test, and 12 winners will see their recipes featured as a month in the “2019 Rivers Casino Cookie Table Calendar.”

Winning applicants also will win $100 free slot play, 10 calendars, brunch for two at the Grand View buffet and additional prizes, the release adds.

Only one entry is allowed per contestant.

“Last year’s contest was even better than we expected. The cookie recipes submitted were unbelievable. We love Pittsburgh traditions, and this contest is the perfect way to pay homage to the cookie table,” Andrea Kleinrock-Marmion, casino vice president of food and beverage, says in a release.

Contestants must include ingredients and step-by-step instructions, the details on why it deserves to win, and a photo of the entrant and his or her cookie.

Champions will be announced in the fall, with the 2019 Rivers Casino Cookie Table Calendar debuting by year’s end, the release states.

Details: RiversCookieTable.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

