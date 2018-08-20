Sarris Candies' 'ice cream for breakfast' benefits Multiple Sclerosis efforts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Got the heading back to school, vacation is over, summer is coming to an end blahs?

Sarris Candies in Canonsburg has a sweet remedy, one that will let visitors be both naughty and nice.

Between 9 a.m. and noon through Friday, the Washington County candy company is participating in “Ice Cream for Breakfast,” a promotion for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society .

Skip the bacon and eggs and come to the ice cream parlor for breakfast through Aug. 24, with Sarris matching a portion of sales for that time period each day to benefit the Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, according to a news release.

”Your purchase will help researchers find a cure for this debilitating disease,” the release notes.

“Multiple sclerosis is a progressive, immune-mediated disorder. MS affects many families, including members of ours. This disorder means the system designed to keep your body healthy mistakenly attacks parts of your body that are vital to every day function. The protective coverings of nerve cells are damaged, which leads to diminished function in the brain and spinal cord. Your purchase will help continue funding researchers to find a cure for this debilitating disease that affects 2.3 million people worldwide,” the release adds.

Details: 724-745-4042 or sarriscandies.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.