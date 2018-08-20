Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Seven Springs will sponsor Pennsylvania pours at 26th annual Wine Festival

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Wineries from throughout Pennsylvania will be offering samples and sales during the 26th annual Seven Springs Wine Festival this weekend.
Keystone state wineries will be featured at Seven Springs Mountain Resort this weekend, as the Somerset County site holds the 26th annual Seven Springs Wine Festival .

Those attending the Aug. 24-26 event must be 21 or older, a news release states.

Thirty wineries, including Allegheny Wine Cellars, Heritage Wine Cellars, Glades Pike Winery, Presque Isle Wine Cellars, Shade Mountain Winery and the Winery at Wilcox, will offer guests hundreds of samples, combinations and vintages, as well as wine for purchase.

Find a complete list of attending wineries here .

“Seven Springs Wine Festival is the perfect way to tour the world of Pennsylvania wine with varieties from 30 different wineries from all over the state,” says Jennifer Eckinger, executive director of the Pennsylvania Winery Association , in the release.

Between tastings, guests can shop more than two dozen artisan and craft vendors, featuring glassware to locally grown and jarred produce to chainsaw carvings, the release adds.

Visitors can learn about various wines, how to pair them with food, and different cooking techniques using wine during Saturday and Sunday seminars.

“Locavore, Locapour Pairings,” noon each day, focuses on pairing wine with cheese; “Cooking With Wine,” taught by Seven Springs chefs, will be held at 2 p.m. both days; and “Mead For Bees,” focusing on the importance of bees in the wine making process, is set for 3:30 p.m. both days.

Tickets will be available at the Timberstone Room one hour prior to each seminar, the release states.

Live entertainment throughout the weekend includes Chris Higbee, Radio Tokyo, Totally 80s and more.

Festival times are 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25-26.

Admission includes a tasting glass, wine check service, live musical entertainment, crafts exhibits and a program guide.

Gate tickets are $29 for Friday, $45 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday. A two-day ticket for Friday and Saturday is available for $62.

Details: 1-866-586-1870, 7springs.com or discount advance tickets at showclix.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

