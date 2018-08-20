Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

The Starbucks app is down and people can't handle it

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 3:15 p.m.
Signage at a Starbucks store in New York.
Richard Drew | AP
Signage at a Starbucks store in New York.

Updated 18 hours ago

What could be worse than a Monday morning?

Answer: A Monday morning when the Starbucks app goes down.

Customers across the country couldn't access their Starbucks app to order their morning coffee and they weren't pleased.

Starbucks posted on its social media Monday afternoon acknowledging they were aware of the issue and working to fix it.

Customers reported they were inexplicability locked out of the app and given a message about scheduled maintenance. Many said they didn't have any other way to pay because they rely so heavily on the app to order.

Weary moms, eager college students and tired professionals all took to social media to figure out what was going on.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me