The Starbucks app is down and people can't handle it

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What could be worse than a Monday morning?

Answer: A Monday morning when the Starbucks app goes down.

Customers across the country couldn't access their Starbucks app to order their morning coffee and they weren't pleased.

Starbucks posted on its social media Monday afternoon acknowledging they were aware of the issue and working to fix it.

We are aware that some people are experiencing issues with the Starbucks App and the Starbucks website this morning. We are working diligently on a fix and hope to have you up and running shortly. Thank you so much for your patience while we get this sorted out. — Starbucks Help (@starbuckshelp) August 20, 2018

Customers reported they were inexplicability locked out of the app and given a message about scheduled maintenance. Many said they didn't have any other way to pay because they rely so heavily on the app to order.

Weary moms, eager college students and tired professionals all took to social media to figure out what was going on.

Monday morning and @starbucks has scheduled maintenance on their app. Fire whoever picked this schedule pic.twitter.com/M35c7kV2Re — Jennifer Vilbig, PE (@jmayvil) August 20, 2018

@Starbucks why would you schedule a maintenance on a Monday morning? That's silly. My app is still not working — Dom (@niching) August 20, 2018

Starbucks app played me — ｄｅｓ (@LoveMeLoveDee) August 20, 2018

@Starbucks imagine holding a baby in your hands, long line, finally getting to counter only to find out the app has signed you out!? — adrian hsieh (@accidentalflyer) August 20, 2018

starbucks not letting me log in to the mobile app has me beyond bothered — jess danielle (@jessdanielle321) August 20, 2018

Hey @Starbucks wtf is going on with the app today? — Matt (@mhill0425) August 20, 2018

I'm in actual distress that the @Starbucks app is down. — Stephanie (@umehzing) August 20, 2018

Don't tell me the struggle isn't real! The @Starbucks app is down and I had to wait in line for my tea! pic.twitter.com/ng4CHQKb31 — John Lukrofka (@bigjohnNEP) August 20, 2018

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.