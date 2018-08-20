Phipps' event highlights summer's crops, supports food bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will celebrate summer’s pungent and flavorful crops with its 14th annual Tomato and Garlic Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 26, at the Oakland facility.

Visitors can shop the front lawn for fresh fruits, vegetables and specialty goods from area vendors.

Those making a donation of fresh produce to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will receive free conservatory admission to the Summer Flower Show: Gardens of Sound and Motion and Butterfly Forest Aug. 26 only, according to its website.

An outdoor market will focus on local and organic goods including olive oils, pastas, breads, garlic, jarred items and vinegars, seasonal fruits and vegetables, bath and body products, ceramics, succulents and other goodies from the garden, the website notes.

Doug Oster of Everybody Gardens will serve samples of ultimate garlic lovers’ soup.

Children can participate in pot-a-plant activities and meet the tomato mascot.

Q92.9 Pittsburgh radio will broadcast live from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The outdoor market and events are free to the public.

Culinary classes in the conservatory’s new Botany Hall Kitchen include “Tasty Tomato and Garlic Gnocchi,” 11 a.m. for ages 8 to 12, $25.

Children will prepare a dish with fresh tomatoes and spinach, follow the food cycle path, discover the role of sustainable citizenship in environmental preservation and learn the tomato plant’s anatomy and pollination methods, the website states.

“Fresh Salsas and Traditional Mexican Sopes” will be held at 1 p.m. for families with children age 6 and up, adults and children over 12, $20 ($15 if under 12).

Phipps’ “Let’s Move Pittsburgh” team will lead a hands-on cooking class and make red and green salsa as well as corn-based sopes (a flavorful, thicker soft tortilla) from scratch.

Registration is required for classes.

Details: 412-441-4442, ext. 3925

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.