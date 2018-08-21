Ice cream puppies are cute, and really creepy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Forget about Cronuts, the interwebs has found its newest sweet spot.

A restaurant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, took two things people can't resist — ice cream and puppies — and combined them in a frozen treat.

Newsweek reports the J.C.co Art Kitchen's pastry chefs only make 100 of the Shar-Pei puppy creations per day. The chefs press ice cream into plastic molds, freeze it (at -22 degrees) for five hours, and then add detail by hand with chocolate before serving.

Reuters reports the special recipe creates a frost that ends up giving the ice cream its "hairy" look. They come in three flavors: peanut, chocolate, and milk tea, and costs between $3.50 and $6.

Not a real puppy. Just ice cream in Taiwan. pic.twitter.com/D7IKRmI2TD — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) August 20, 2018

While they are beyond adorable, it gets strikingly disturbing when guests impale the pups with a spoon — some cutting their midsection, others beheading the frozen Fidos.

editing two videos together can really change a story. pic.twitter.com/6MwL1KRo9v — Clint Falin (@ClintFalin) August 18, 2018

Some customers are sympathetic to the poor dog's ultimate fate.

"I feel sorry for him, because he has been made to look very lifelife," Mia Hsu told Reuters. "It is as if a real dog is lying here. And I feel like cutting into him will hurt him. I feel a bit sorry."

While the ice cream puppies are getting a lot of internet attention, some aren't so on board with the idea.

Yo why is there a craze in Thailand for "ice cream puppies"... ice cream in the shape of a puppy.... that you eat. y'all need therapy and a hobby. IT'S ICE CREAM. IT'S DELICIOUS. WHY'D U HAVE TO MAKE IT WIERD? — amanda catherina (@AmandaCatherina) August 21, 2018

Even though I've seen it 1,000 times I need y'all to stop posting that little ice cream/frosting pug puppy being disfigured...I cringe every time — Khrystle Bullock (@KNOTTYxNAPTURE) August 21, 2018