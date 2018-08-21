Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Somerset's Glades Pike Winery remains a family affair

Dave DeSimone
Dave DeSimone | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
The terrific view of the gazebo, vines and surrounding mountains from Glades Pike Winery’s deck.
Glades Pike also offers semi-sweet and dry wines.
Glades Pike’s sweeter red blends and the Bicentennial Blush have been perennial best sellers.
Glades Pike Winery reamins a family affair with father-and-daughter team, Steve Addleman and Liz Diesel.
Twenty-four years ago in a big red barn near Somerset, Steve Addleman co-founded Glades Pike Winery.

Today the winery remains a family affair. Addleman recently returned as chief winemaker. His daughter, Liz Diesel, serves as general manager.

“I grew up in the winery, and it has always been part of my life,” Diesel notes. “I started out pushing brooms and scrubbing floors.”

Meanwhile before starting the winery, Addleman used his training as a microbiologist working as a quality control manager at a local diary. He developed the business plan for Glades Pike Winery while attaining his MBA degree. Then in 1994, he and several amateur homemakers launched the winery just down the road from the current location.

“I think the real reason they used the barn was my mom wanted her basement back,” Diesel says.

Initially Addleman offered three fruit wines and a couple of wines made from native American grapes such as Concord. After quickly outgrowing the barn, in 2002 Glades Pike created the current facility at 2208 Glades Pike (Route 31), near Somerset. The winery lies near the mountain summit at over 2,400 feet. The facility features an open floor plan production space in the basement where all the wines ferment in stainless steel tanks.

“Take care of stainless steel and it takes care of you,” Addleman notes while pointing out a tank dating from 1958.

Glade Pike’s dry red wines age in neutral oak barrels.

“We don’t like heavy oak flavors in our wines,” Addleman says.

A comfortable tasting room in the floor above the production level allows customers to pick from over twenty selections ranging from dry and semi-sweet wines to sweet wines and fruit wines. Total annual production reaches about 20,000 gallons (i.e., 100,000 bottles), according to Diesel. Eighty percent of sales occur on-site at the winery. Regular, repeat customers are common.

“We treat customers like extended family and sometimes even put them to work,” Diesel says. “They just enjoy the wines and visiting.”

Purchased wines can be enjoyed on-site with cheese, vegetable and humus plates. On a recent busy Saturday noon, customers relaxed either at outside tables with umbrellas or on the deck with chairs offering terrific mountain views. Others enjoyed picnics on the spacious grassy areas around the winery.

Visiting Glades Pike Winery ( gladespikewinery.com ) makes for a fun afternoon out. Try:

  • Glades Pike Winery, Bicentennial Blush, Pennsylvania ($14): The winery’s most popular, semi-sweet blend comes from Niagara, Concord, Vidal Blanc and Cayuga grapes grown near Lake Erie. Fruity and easy drinking with just enough freshness to balance the sweetness, the wine will please all tastes at late summer and early fall parties. Recommended.
  • Glades Pike Red, Pennsylvania ($14): This blend of Baco Noir and Concord grapes offers another top seller. The dark red color delivers straight forward fruitiness with a little spiciness and a kiss of sweetness on the finish. Recommended.
  • Glades Pike Winery, Black & Blue, Pennsylvania ($20): Making well balanced fruit wines presents a considerable challenge, but Glades Pike succeeds with this beauty. It blends blackberry and blueberry wines for ample, concentrated sweetness and plenty of freshness for balance. Works well as a dessert wine. Recommended.
  • Glades Pike Winery, Riesling ($18): This delicate, beautiful white wine offers flower and peach aromas followed by citrus flavors with terrific freshness. The light body tickles the taste buds gently with an essentially dry finish that will pair well with creamy cheeses. Recommended.
  • Glades Pike Winery, Seyval Blanc ($18): The family makes this marvelous dry white wine essentially as a labor love. It has a small but loyal customer base, but the family also enjoys drinking it themselves. The wine offers floral and citrus aromas opening to crisp, ripe fruit flavors with zesty freshness and a crisp, dry finish. Pair it with either spicy Moroccan dishes or Asian dishes. Highly R ecommended.
  • Glades Pike Winery, Rosé ($14): This blend of Seyval Blanc and Norton grapes (from Virginia) offers fruity red fruit aromas, light, crisp fruity flavors and an essentially dry, clean finish. Pair it with green salads. Recommended.
  • Glades Pike Winery, Traminette ($16): This highly aromatic, off-dry white made from a hybrid grape resembles a fruity Alsace Gewürztraminer. The wine offers spicy, juicy fruitiness and a sweet, nicely balanced finish. Pair it with fish sandwiches. Recommended.
  • Glades Pike Winery. Cabernet Franc ($20): This classy, red resembles medium-bodied Bordeaux reds with distinct bell pepper and cassis aromas, good freshness and elegant tannins. Pair it with grilled ribeye steaks. Recommended.

Dave DeSimone is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

