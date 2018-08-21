Olive Garden to offer year-long 'Pasta Pass' for $300

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olive Garden is offering pasta for a year at one low price.

The Italian casual restaurant is upping its “Never Ending Pasta Pass” promotion by offering an annual card which allows the holder to enjoy a year-long pasta binge for $300.

But there’s a catch, there are a limited quality being offered - only 1,000 passes.

The company has offered the “Pasta Passes” in recent years, but this is the first time they are offering a year-long pass.

The passes give diners all-you-can-eat pasta dishes with toppings, along with soup or salad and breadsticks.

An 8-week pass is also being offered for $100 and chances are somewhat better that you can land one of these — there will be 23,000 available.

The pasta passes go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m. and will be sold through www.pastapass.com .

Passes have sold out in minutes, so be ready when they become available this week.

