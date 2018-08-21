Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Westmoreland Fair cake, pie winners moving on to state contest

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
A close-up of the apple pie Yukon’s Lorraine Flanders submitted to the Westmoreland Fair’s inaugural Cake and Pie Showdown, and which the judges found blue-ribbon worthy.
Lorraine Flanders of Yukon walked away with the honor of baking a Blue Ribbon Apple Pie in the Westmoreland Fair’s inaugural Cake and Pie Showdown.
This big ribbon and a $100 cash prize are the fruits of Sasha Lencoski’s labor to bake a “showdown” worthy chocolate cake at the Westmoreland Fair.
Chocolate cake with a raspberry filling and chocolate ganache
Sasha Lencoski’s Raspberry Chocolate Layer Cake beat out 29 other submissions to win the inaugural Cake and Pie Showdown at this year’s Westmoreland Fair. She’ll take her cake on the road in January and compete in the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Sasha Lencoski’s Raspberry Chocolate Layer Cake put a smile on the judges’ faces at the Westmoreland Fair’s inaugural Cake and Pie Showdown.

The award-winning recipe, including layers of fruit filling and chocolate ganache, beat out 29 other entries to win first place. In addition to her $100 prize, she wins the right to take her cake on the road and compete at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg in January.

It’s a familiar trip for Lencoski, 34, of Unity.

She and her sister, Kara Lencoski Bullen of North Huntingdon, are regular chocolate cake and apple pie winners at the Westmoreland Fair.

Lencoski has made it to the top 10 at the state level with her chocolate cake entries.

Lencoski found her winning cake recipe online, tweaking it to make it her own.

“I like (recipes) with fruit,” she says. Her Black Forest Cake was a winner at last year’s Derry Ag Fair, she says.

First-time winner

Lorraine Flanders, 84, of Yukon was surprised to learn her pie captured the first-place prize and $100 in the showdown.

“Everybody says — I give my pies away — people say, ‘You make the best pies, Lorraine,’” she says.

Her pie includes both Portland and McIntosh apples, and won out over 28 other entries. “I made a (practice) pie the week before. I make apple strudel, too. I make everything. I’m all excited,” she says of her win.

“The judges said ‘It tastes just like Grandma’s apple pie,’” says fair entry secretary Joann Logan.

That takes the cake — and the pie

The Westmoreland Fair this year switched up its baking contest with the showdown, Logan says.

Following the judging, audience members making monetary donations sampled the cake and pie entries.

Proceeds, Logan says, will go to repair and maintain the Exhibit Building for homemade dairy and home goods and to make improvements to the Family Living Exhibit Hall.

Lencoski’s Award Winning Raspberry Chocolate Layer Cake

Raspberry filling

1 4 cup sugar

1 tbsp. cornstarch

2 tsp. water

2 cups raspberries (2 pints for filling and decor)

Chocolate cake

1 3 4 cups all purpose flour

2 cups sugar

3 4 cup natural unsweetened cocoa

2 1 4 tsp. baking soda

1 2 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 cup milk

1 2 cup vegetable oil

1 1 2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 cup hot water

Chocolate frosting

1 1/2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature

12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

5 tbsp. dark cocoa powder

6 cups powdered sugar

1 2 tsp. salt

10-12 tbsp heavy whipping cream

Chocolate ganache

9 oz. (1 1 2 cups) semi-sweet chocolate chips

3 4 cup heavy whipping cream

To make the raspberry filling :

1. Combine the sugar, cornstarch and water in a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat and stir to combine. Heat until the mixture is wet and the sugar begins to melt.

2. Add the raspberries and stir to coat with the sugar mixture.

3. Continue to cook until the raspberries start to soften and let out juice. Use your spatula to mash the raspberries.

4. Remove from heat when raspberry juice has begun to thicken, after about 5 minutes. Pour the mixture into another bowl and refrigerate until cool.

To make the cake layers :

5. Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare three 8-inch cake pans with non-stick baking spray and parchment paper in the bottom.

6. Add the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt to a large mixer bowl and combine. Set aside.

7. Add the milk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract and eggs to a medium sized bowl and combine.

8. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and beat until well combined.

9. Slowly add the hot water to the batter and mix on low speed until well combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed to make sure everything is well combined.

10. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and bake for 22-25 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out with a few moist crumbs.

11. Remove cakes from oven and allow to cool for 2-3 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack to finish cooling.

To make the chocolate frosting :

12. Add the butter to a large mixer bowl and beat until smooth.

13. Add the melted chocolate and mix until well combined.

14. Add the cocoa powder and mix until well combined.

15. Add about half of the powdered sugar, salt and half of the heavy cream and mix until well combined.

16. Add the remaining powdered sugar and mix until smooth.

17. Add the remaining heavy cream as needed to get the right consistency of frosting.

To make the ganache and finish the cake :

18. Add the chocolate chips to a medium sized bowl.

19. Heat the heavy whipping cream in the microwave until it just begins to boil. Keep an eye on it because it happens quickly.

20. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate chips and let it sit for 2-3 minutes, then whisk until smooth. Set aside.

21. To layer the cake, first use a large serrated knife to remove the domes from the tops of the cakes so they are flat.

22. Place the first cake layer on a serving plate or on a cardboard cake circle.

23. Pipe a dam around the outside of the cake layer with some of the chocolate frosting.

24. Spread about 1/4 cup of chocolate ganache on top of the cake, in the center of the dam.

25. Drop spoonfuls of the raspberry filling over the chocolate ganache and then spread into an even layer.

26. Add the second layer of cake, then repeat steps 23 through 25.

27. Add the third and final layer of cake on top.

28. Frost the top and outside of the cake with the remaining chocolate frosting.

29. Use the remaining chocolate ganache to drizzle chocolate around the edges of the cake, then fill in the center. If the ganache has gotten a little firm from sitting, just reheat for a few seconds until pourable again.

30. Pipe swirls with the remaining chocolate frosting around the top of the cake, then decorate with additional raspberries and chocolate sprinkles, if desired.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

