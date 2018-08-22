New at Heinz Field for Steelers season: Paperless, pub, pizza and pierogies

Paperless, pub, pizza and pierogies are what's new at Heinz Field for the upcoming Steelers football season.

At a news conference Wednesday, part of the message was to avoid fake tickets from surfacing by requiring either the hard stock ticket or one on a smartphone, says Nick Sero, corporate communications manager for Heinz Field.

Sero emphasized the number of counterfeit tickets — in the hundreds — during big games such as the Patriots or Packers. Not surprising, there are only 10 or so counterfeit tickets sold during Cleveland Browns games.

The mobile ticketing way allows fans to send tickets easily to friends and family members as well, says Sero, inside the Heinz Field Great Hall.

"This mobile ticketing is an initiative to eliminate fraud," says Sero. "No more printed tickets from your home printer. If your cellphones dies or you don't have a cellphone, we will have people there to help you. Every NFL stadium is now going this way. This is the right way to go. Mobile ticketing is the way of the future."

Outdoor space

The new ticketing policy was one of a few highlights from the news conference. Fans can now enjoy an outside patio where they can have pizza and calzones from Franco's Pizzaria — owned by Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris — and a beer from the Bud Light Pub 33, which also sells wine and spirits. This space will be open on game days as well as non-game days for most of the year— weather permitting.

During games, fans must present a ticket to enter. On non-game days, the hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Sundays. The 2000-square foot expansion cost $2.5 million which was privately funded.

"We have a wonderful partnership with Franco that this was one more way to work with him," says Sero. "As long as the weather is nice, we will be open. There will be music and televisions and a festive atmosphere. I think this will be a very popular spot, espcailly in the nice weather."

What's on the menu

The most popular new food item is yet to be determined, but Aramark executive chef Jason Whitecotton says he and his team have been planning for nearly a year. It's a challenge to come up with new items every season, Whitecotton says.

"There are hundreds that don't make the cut," he says. "We try many food combinations and choose what we think will work best."

One of the easiest this year, is incorporating items from Franco's Pizzaria such as the Gina Margarita, artisan dough, fresh mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, and extra virgin olive oil and Option 66 Calzone, artisan dough, stuffed with ricotta cheese, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, herbs and spices. The Immaculate Pie has artisan dough, whole milk mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parma pepperoni, hot sopressata, capicola, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

They are also serving PeppeRooney Pizza, artisan dough, whole milk mozzarella, san marzano tomato sauce, parma pepperoni, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil.

Other food items include the Pittsburgh Pierogi House North Shore Huluski which is potato and cheese pierogi, kielbasa, braised cabbage and onions. The kielbasa grinder has Smith's shaved kielbasa, sauerkraut, Heinz Field secret sauce on a fresh baked roll.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos sport buffalo chicken, spicy blue cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, shaved celery, red onion tucked in a tortilla. There are also Buffalo Chicken Tenders and a Cheesesteak with grilled onions and cheese sauce.

Finish off your meal with a pint of creamy smooth Rivendale ice cream.

Prices range from $8.50 to $13.

KultureCity

To make the game-day experience fun for all, Heinz Field has partnered with KultureCity to assist patrons with autism, dementia, sensory issues and post traumatic stress disorder. It's the first stadium to do so where game-day guest services staff have been trained to recognize an individual in need of assistance. The workers understand they might have to help a fan by providing him or her with one of the 250 bags filled with items such as head phones, a weighted lap band, and a fidget tool.

"It can get really loud at Heinz Field," Sero says. "We want all fans to feel comfortable."

It is my favorite day at Heinz Field when I get to run the 'What's New' event. This year was extra cool getting to unveil our partnership with @kulturec to become sensory inclusive for fans with autism, dementia or PTSD. Our Guest Services team are trained & ready for all fans! pic.twitter.com/O5zMfd272T — Nick Sero (@Nick_Sero) August 22, 2018

Tailgate guys

Another way to attend the game in comfort is by assistance from the Tailgate Guys, a company that takes care of your tailgating needs from start to finish. For those fans who don't want the hassle of setting up a tailgate, from bringing to food to lugging tables and chairs as well as the cleanup after the game.

They don't have to worry about that any longer thanks to the Tailgate Guys, the official tailgate provider for Heinz Field.

Justin Acierno, northeast director of Tailgate Guys, says the company had been working with the University of Pittsburgh during some of its games last season as well as other events such as concerts and this year will be part of the entire Steelers season, beginning with the first home exhibition game at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 against the Tennessee Titans.

They will be set up on the Great Lawn and provide tables and tents and food. Packages range from 10 to 1,000 people and costs between $300 and $1,700, which doesn't include game tickets.

"We see a lot of companies hosting clients," says Acierno. "We help make the game day experience that much more fun. We set up and we clean up. We work with catering partners to provide the food you want."

There will be a 40x100 foot tent set up for the sold out Pitt Penn State game on Sept. 8 at Heinz Field.

Today we unveiled some cool new items coming to Heinz Field in 2018! Things like new delicious food, outdoor seating on non-gamedays (say what?!) and some new technology you can see from your seats... Read more: https://t.co/vNqjmVrl0g — Heinz Field (@heinzfield) August 22, 2018

Notes

The stadium has been equipped with improved technology for ribbon boards as well as a Hall of Honor board located in the north end zone. It recognizes the team's legends who have made an impact on the team or the organization. The nearby plush green turf is less than two weeks old and part of the middle of the field may be replaced after the first seven games, Sero says.

