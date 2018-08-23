Superior Motors makes Time's 100 greatest places... on Earth
A high-end restaurant already drawing foodies to a recovering steel town is included in Time Magazine's list of places to experience right now.
Superior Motors in Braddock is one of 100 "World's Greatest Places" that Time claims are worthy of a trip. The list is divided into places to visit, to stay and to eat and drink. The eat/drink section has 21 listings globally, with just seven in the U.S. Braddock has a population of about 2,100.
Chef Kevin Sousa tweeted, "We are honored @superiormotors15104 to be named in this issue of @time as one of The World's Greatest Places 2018."
Braddock Mayor John Fetterman followed up with a congratulatory tweet:
TFW you live above one of @TIME 100 The World's Greatest Places. Congratulations @SM15104 ! pic.twitter.com/dhviAjo2wc— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 23, 2018
Patrons immediately starting leaving fun comments on social media. Instagram user Mike Vosburg said to an acquaintance, "oh hey, just, you know, taking you to one of 2018's World's Greatest Places for your birthday tonight."