Hepler's new Garden Center Market opening at hardware site

Long-time New Stanton business Hepler’s Hardware will open its new Garden Center Market Saturday, with plans to host the event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays through Nov. 10.

Earlier this month, the family-owned business opened a new coffee shop, Stanton’s Daily Grind .

Starting Aug. 25, the new open air market will be held rain or shine in the lumber shed adjacent to Hepler’s Hardware at 818 Route 119 north, according to a news release.

Organizers envision a community marketplace promoting goods and services from local farmers, artisans, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, the release notes.

Saturday’s market will feature produce from Milowicki farm, a more than 50-year-old, family-owned farm in Hunker. This third-generation business sells an extensive variety of fruits and vegetables found across the state. Signature produce includes watermelon, cantaloupe, and green beans, along with fresh tomatoes, the release states.

Additional produce and food vendors include Greenawalt Farm sweet corn, Oak Lodge maple syrup, Goodman Farm sweet and hot peppers, Slope Hill Honey, and Stanton Milling buckwheat products.

Opening week artisans include On the Road Again Adventure Jewelry by Danielle Keys, B&W Primitive wood crafts by Wes and Beth Lear, and decorative wine glass bottles by Michelle Jenkins, according to the release.

This week’s nonprofit spotlight is Maple Knob Farms . According to its website, the newly established farm and campground’s mission is to provide an unlimited camping experience for those with disabilities.

