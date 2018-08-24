Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Hepler's new Garden Center Market opening at hardware site

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
A new Garden Center Market will open Aug. 25 at New Stanton’s Hepler’s Hardware. Numerous produce and food and craft vendors are expected every second and fourth Saturday through Nov. 10.
A new Garden Center Market will open Aug. 25 at New Stanton’s Hepler’s Hardware. Numerous produce and food and craft vendors are expected every second and fourth Saturday through Nov. 10.

Updated 9 hours ago

Long-time New Stanton business Hepler’s Hardware will open its new Garden Center Market Saturday, with plans to host the event 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second and fourth Saturdays through Nov. 10.

Earlier this month, the family-owned business opened a new coffee shop, Stanton’s Daily Grind .

Starting Aug. 25, the new open air market will be held rain or shine in the lumber shed adjacent to Hepler’s Hardware at 818 Route 119 north, according to a news release.

Organizers envision a community marketplace promoting goods and services from local farmers, artisans, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, the release notes.

Saturday’s market will feature produce from Milowicki farm, a more than 50-year-old, family-owned farm in Hunker. This third-generation business sells an extensive variety of fruits and vegetables found across the state. Signature produce includes watermelon, cantaloupe, and green beans, along with fresh tomatoes, the release states.

Additional produce and food vendors include Greenawalt Farm sweet corn, Oak Lodge maple syrup, Goodman Farm sweet and hot peppers, Slope Hill Honey, and Stanton Milling buckwheat products.

Opening week artisans include On the Road Again Adventure Jewelry by Danielle Keys, B&W Primitive wood crafts by Wes and Beth Lear, and decorative wine glass bottles by Michelle Jenkins, according to the release.

This week’s nonprofit spotlight is Maple Knob Farms . According to its website, the newly established farm and campground’s mission is to provide an unlimited camping experience for those with disabilities.

Details: facebook.com/heplershardware/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me