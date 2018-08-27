Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Thinking pig: Porked readies its second eatery in East Liberty

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Shown above, Natalie Bobak and partner Tony Molnar stand in front of their new Porked restaurant location at 220 N. Highland Ave. in East Liberty. The second Porked site is expected to open in September.
After opening Porked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place in 2017 and finding a satisfied customer base for what she calls “Pittsburgh’s first pig house,” Natalie Bobak is opening a second sandwich shop in East Liberty.

She and partner Tony Molnar say they offer a menu that “focuses on the pig.”

Their second location is expected to open in September at 220 N. Highland Ave.

According to its website, Porked is a celebration of all things pig. The menu includes colossal BLTs, pulled pork, kielbasa, sausage, bacon and chops.

The partners say they are excited to provide a new food choice for their growing customer base, while catering to people who may not have been aware of their original establishment.

“I was really impressed with their food, the energy, and the cleanliness of their operation,” restaurant broker Terri Sokoloff says. “The new location for Porked will bring a specialized food offering to an area that is steadily growing year after year.”

Details: Porked

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

