Thinking pig: Porked readies its second eatery in East Liberty

After opening Porked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln Place in 2017 and finding a satisfied customer base for what she calls “Pittsburgh’s first pig house,” Natalie Bobak is opening a second sandwich shop in East Liberty.

She and partner Tony Molnar say they offer a menu that “focuses on the pig.”

Their second location is expected to open in September at 220 N. Highland Ave.

According to its website, Porked is a celebration of all things pig. The menu includes colossal BLTs, pulled pork, kielbasa, sausage, bacon and chops.

The partners say they are excited to provide a new food choice for their growing customer base, while catering to people who may not have been aware of their original establishment.

“I was really impressed with their food, the energy, and the cleanliness of their operation,” restaurant broker Terri Sokoloff says. “The new location for Porked will bring a specialized food offering to an area that is steadily growing year after year.”

Details: Porked

