Food & Drink

Cure briefly closes for fall remodel, expansion

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Nate Smallwood | Trib Total Media
Chef Justin Severino poses for a portrait in the dining room of Cure in Lawrenceville in this 2015 photo. Severino personally designed both the dining room and kitchen of Cure to his own style. He will oversee updates and expansions to the site during a brief closing, with an anticipated Oct. 9 reopening.

Updated 3 hours ago

Popular Pittsburgh chef Justin Severino and his partner, Hilary Prescott Severino, announce a temporary closing of their Lawrenceville restaurant, Cure , for renovations this fall.

The approximate one-month closure, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 9, according to the Mediterranean restaurant’s website, will allow for several updates.

Expected improvements to the six-year-old establishment include new decor, flooring and walls.

“Cure has always been a DIY project, and that hasn’t changed,” Severino says in a news release.

“When we opened six years ago we had abundant ambition and limited budget, so we built everything by hand. I’m incredibly proud of what we made, but there are a few things I might have done a bit differently with a lit bit of financial flexibility. Before things get crazy with the fall dining season, we want to give Cure a well-deserved makeover,” he sates.

The October reopening is planned to expand seating capacity to just over 55 and offer private dining. Diners will notice refinished floors, new paneled walls, updated furniture and a roomier, repositioned bar.

Guests can look forward to more themed dinners and collaborative chef events, including the popular ‘Cure’ated’ dinner series and classic hog butchering demonstrations, the release notes.

Details: Cure

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

