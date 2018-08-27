How to mix the Superior Motors house vodka cocktail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeremy Bustamante doesn’t make reservations when he goes out to dinner.

“I like to sit at the bar,” says the bartender at Superior Motors in Braddock. “I like to watch the bartender. A good bartender can still do his or her job and interact with the guests at the bar, many who become your friends.”

Bustamante has been pouring crafty creations at Superior Motors since it opened in 2017.

Last week, the restaurant was named one of Time magazine’s 100 “World’s Greatest Places.”

He estimates he’s been honing his craft for more than 10,000 hours.

“I am making cocktails, not just shaking drinks,” he says. “There is a skill set required to make a drink. We have tools we use and every cocktail you make should taste the same, so I strive to make that second one as good as the first.”

His selection of drinks changes throughout the year because he incorporates seasonal ingredients and tries new concoctions — always tasting them first before serving one customer.

“We have tools we use to measure, but in the heat of battle you are sure to have some spillage, and some spillage is fine, but you want every drink to be great,” Bustamante says.

He recently shared his recipe for his house vodka drink at Superior Motors:

2 oz. fire roasted green pepper

Infused Boyd & Blair

0.75 oz basil simple syrup

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Shake, double strain, serve up

Cocktail glass

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.