Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

How to mix the Superior Motors house vodka cocktail

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 6:51 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Jeremy Bustamante doesn’t make reservations when he goes out to dinner.

“I like to sit at the bar,” says the bartender at Superior Motors in Braddock. “I like to watch the bartender. A good bartender can still do his or her job and interact with the guests at the bar, many who become your friends.”

Bustamante has been pouring crafty creations at Superior Motors since it opened in 2017.

Last week, the restaurant was named one of Time magazine’s 100 “World’s Greatest Places.”

He estimates he’s been honing his craft for more than 10,000 hours.

“I am making cocktails, not just shaking drinks,” he says. “There is a skill set required to make a drink. We have tools we use and every cocktail you make should taste the same, so I strive to make that second one as good as the first.”

His selection of drinks changes throughout the year because he incorporates seasonal ingredients and tries new concoctions — always tasting them first before serving one customer.

“We have tools we use to measure, but in the heat of battle you are sure to have some spillage, and some spillage is fine, but you want every drink to be great,” Bustamante says.

He recently shared his recipe for his house vodka drink at Superior Motors:

2 oz. fire roasted green pepper

Infused Boyd & Blair

0.75 oz basil simple syrup

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

Shake, double strain, serve up

Cocktail glass

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Beverage director at Superior Motors, Jeremy Bustamante talks about some of his favorite drinks at Superior Motors in Braddock, Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Beverage director at Superior Motors, Jeremy Bustamante talks about some of his favorite drinks at Superior Motors in Braddock, Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
Beverage director at Superior Motors, Jeremy Bustamante cleans a glass behind the bar at Superior Motors in Braddock, Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Beverage director at Superior Motors, Jeremy Bustamante cleans a glass behind the bar at Superior Motors in Braddock, Wednesday, August 15, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me