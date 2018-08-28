If pumpkin spice lattes are here, can fall be far behind?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ready or not, here comes the pumpkin spice latte!

The kids are back in school, Labor Day is looming and — despite today's near 90-degree forecast — the leaves are starting to get their own pumpkin spice tinge.

Love it or hate it, you won't be able to escape from the invasion of the PSL, as it's known to devotees.

When 'Pumpkin Spice Latte' is trending but it's 90 degrees outside... — Fooji (@gofooji) August 27, 2018

The sweet pseudo-coffee drink returns to the Starbucks menu today.

Dunkin' Donuts, 7-Eleven, Cracker Barrel and other outlets actually got a jump on the coffee behemoth by bringing back PSLs on Monday.

For some, it's a day to rejoice.

The pumpkin spice latte has made its return! What's your favorite seasonal food or beverage item? pic.twitter.com/XMdGRIlzgf — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) August 28, 2018

I have NO IDEA why I MARK OUT this time of year when @Starbucks brings back the Pumpkin Spice Latte. I guess it signifies that Fall is coming and everything that goes with the Holiday Season. Every year. I swear I'm like a child. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 28, 2018

HAPPY FIRST DAY OF PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE DAY TO ALL MY OTHER BASIC AUTUMN-LOVING PUMPKIN CHICKS OUT THERE. ☕️ GET YOUR YOGA PANTS ON AND LET'S THRIVE. pic.twitter.com/lqzRudsXMF — .ﾟ☆｡ lou ocean (@michaelawaffles) August 28, 2018

For haters, not so much.

In light of the other big news of the day:Pumpkin spice lattes aren't even good. Don't @ me — Angry WH Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) August 28, 2018

Hot take: everything pumpkin spice is trash.Fight me. — Dwan Street (@dwancherry) August 28, 2018

If you've never tried one, here's the opinion of one self-styled coffee expert:

If you don't want to pay Starbucks prices, here's how to make your own:

And if the pumpkin spice lattes are here, can the pumpkin spice Pringles, Frosted Flakes, IPAs and Oreos be far behind?

IPAs are just Pumpkin Spice Lattes for straight white men. Don't @ me. — Mari Brighe (@MariBrighe) August 25, 2018

Or the pumpkin spice candles, air fresheners, soaps and body scrubs?

Only six (6) days until Pumpkin Spice Season! My candles, hand lotion, and air freshener are all on standby. — Myrna Tellingheusen (@PearlsFromMyrna) August 26, 2018

Oh really you love Pumpkin Spice everything, here, try this pic.twitter.com/F61vsmqXJQ — Jed (@Jedidiah412) August 28, 2018

But for the love of all that's holy, spare us this:

Pumpkin spice bathroom. Kill it with fire. pic.twitter.com/G34eg4rPcm — Tracie X™ (@eicarttracie) August 28, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.