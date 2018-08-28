Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

If pumpkin spice lattes are here, can fall be far behind?

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
It's back! Seasonal favorite pumpkin spice lattes have returned to the menu at Starbucks, Dunkin' Donuts, Cracker Barrel and other outlets.
Ready or not, here comes the pumpkin spice latte!

The kids are back in school, Labor Day is looming and — despite today's near 90-degree forecast — the leaves are starting to get their own pumpkin spice tinge.

Love it or hate it, you won't be able to escape from the invasion of the PSL, as it's known to devotees.


The sweet pseudo-coffee drink returns to the Starbucks menu today.

Dunkin' Donuts, 7-Eleven, Cracker Barrel and other outlets actually got a jump on the coffee behemoth by bringing back PSLs on Monday.

For some, it's a day to rejoice.


For haters, not so much.


If you've never tried one, here's the opinion of one self-styled coffee expert:


If you don't want to pay Starbucks prices, here's how to make your own:


And if the pumpkin spice lattes are here, can the pumpkin spice Pringles, Frosted Flakes, IPAs and Oreos be far behind?


Or the pumpkin spice candles, air fresheners, soaps and body scrubs?


But for the love of all that's holy, spare us this:

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

