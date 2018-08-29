Nick's brings father, son restaurant to Ligonier

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Father and son Joe and Nick Crimone are operating a new business in Ligonier, Nick’s Kitchen and Catering , at 337 W. Main St.

But cooking and running a restaurant - the Crimones owned the former Ratsy’s in Somerset - are not new to the duo.

Nick’s has participated in Ligonier Country Market on summer Saturdays and has catered area events, including a recent History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier.

“Nick cooks all of the food,” Joe Crimone says of his son.

The new business offers catering and take-out, with a menu offering several Italian dishes and featuring the sauce Nick Crimone’s grandmother made.

“We’re known for our spaghetti sauce; it’s a 68-year-old family recipe,” he says.

He estimates 80 percent of the former Somerset restaurant’s business was for spaghetti.

“We sell sauce by the quart for $9,” Nick Crimone adds.

Still Somerset residents, they opened their new business in Ligonier, he says, for a “change of scenery.”

“The menu is pretty similar,” he says.

That menu features sandwiches including grilled chicken parmigiana and classic meatball (both with Ratsy’s sauce), a classic Italian trio and grilled chicken; salads including grilled portabella and veggie lover; and spaghetti with meatballs, grilled chicken parmigiana and a Barbera Special, a grilled seasoned beef patty, all with Ratsy’s sauce.

Nick’s Kitchen and Catering is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Catering is available for private parties, reunions, memorial luncheons and other events, according to the site’s Facebook page.

Details: 724-961-0192 or Facebook

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.