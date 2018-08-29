Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Nick's brings father, son restaurant to Ligonier

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Facebook/nickskitchenandcateringGrilled chicken parm is one of several sandwiches on the menu at Nick’s Kitchen and Catering in Ligonier.
Updated 11 hours ago

Father and son Joe and Nick Crimone are operating a new business in Ligonier, Nick’s Kitchen and Catering , at 337 W. Main St.

But cooking and running a restaurant - the Crimones owned the former Ratsy’s in Somerset - are not new to the duo.

Nick’s has participated in Ligonier Country Market on summer Saturdays and has catered area events, including a recent History Happy Hour at Fort Ligonier.

“Nick cooks all of the food,” Joe Crimone says of his son.

The new business offers catering and take-out, with a menu offering several Italian dishes and featuring the sauce Nick Crimone’s grandmother made.

“We’re known for our spaghetti sauce; it’s a 68-year-old family recipe,” he says.

He estimates 80 percent of the former Somerset restaurant’s business was for spaghetti.

“We sell sauce by the quart for $9,” Nick Crimone adds.

Still Somerset residents, they opened their new business in Ligonier, he says, for a “change of scenery.”

“The menu is pretty similar,” he says.

That menu features sandwiches including grilled chicken parmigiana and classic meatball (both with Ratsy’s sauce), a classic Italian trio and grilled chicken; salads including grilled portabella and veggie lover; and spaghetti with meatballs, grilled chicken parmigiana and a Barbera Special, a grilled seasoned beef patty, all with Ratsy’s sauce.

Nick’s Kitchen and Catering is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Catering is available for private parties, reunions, memorial luncheons and other events, according to the site’s Facebook page.

Details: 724-961-0192 or Facebook

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

