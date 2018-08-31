Johnny Cash tribute, sled dogs, highlight Ligonier Country Market

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saturday’s special features at the Ligonier Country Market will include a return of the Cash Out Show .

A tribute to the “Man in Black,” this trio knows the music and understands the history of Johnny Cash, according to a news release.

Also on Sept. 1, Spirits of the Mountain Sled Dogs and their musher, Carmen Rose, will attend the market.

All 16 members of her current sled team are former shelter dogs, according to the release.

Rose will bring her lead dog and five of his team mates to demonstrate how to hook up a dog sled and show those attending what it takes to hit the trail.

Mascot Daisy Mae will host a craft for young visitors at the children’s garden.

The market is held each Saturday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 29.

Details: Ligoniercountrymarket.com

