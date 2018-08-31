Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
Food & Drink

Johnny Cash tribute, sled dogs, highlight Ligonier Country Market

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Carmen Rose and her rescue dog mush team, Spirits of the Mountain Sled Dogs, will give a demonstration during Saturday’s Ligonier Country Market.
Carmen Rose and her rescue dog mush team, Spirits of the Mountain Sled Dogs, will give a demonstration during Saturday’s Ligonier Country Market.
The Cash Out Show, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will perform at Ligonier Country Market 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The Cash Out Show, a Johnny Cash tribute band, will perform at Ligonier Country Market 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

Updated 5 hours ago

Saturday’s special features at the Ligonier Country Market will include a return of the Cash Out Show .

A tribute to the “Man in Black,” this trio knows the music and understands the history of Johnny Cash, according to a news release.

Also on Sept. 1, Spirits of the Mountain Sled Dogs and their musher, Carmen Rose, will attend the market.

All 16 members of her current sled team are former shelter dogs, according to the release.

Rose will bring her lead dog and five of his team mates to demonstrate how to hook up a dog sled and show those attending what it takes to hit the trail.

Mascot Daisy Mae will host a craft for young visitors at the children’s garden.

The market is held each Saturday, rain or shine, 8 a.m.-noon through Sept. 29.

Details: Ligoniercountrymarket.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me