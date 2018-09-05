Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

West Overton's rye whiskey heritage comes full circle

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The new copper still commanding center stage in West Overton Village and Museum’s stock barn is a tribute to the site’s past and future.

In a sense, the East Huntingdon historical site is coming full circle with ongoing plans to open a distillery on its grounds in 2019.

“This has been a long time in the works. Construction is under way now, the equipment is here and we should start having visitors come through next year,” says Jessica Kadie-Barclay, facility CEO.

According to museum history, the first business conducted at the village was distilling rye whiskey in a very small distillery built from logs.

Prohibition brought distilling to a halt at West Overton. But the Overholts’ sister company at Broad Ford, in Connellsville Township, was granted a permit to distill “medicinal whiskey” by Andrew Mellon, then secretary of the Treasury and part owner of the distillery.

Breweries, wineries and distilleries are enjoying a long run of popularity, she notes.

“I used to way ‘We’re not Pittsburgh, and that’s OK.’ Now I say, ‘We’re not Pittsburgh, and that’s awesome.’ … We are a destination now,” she says.

More important than tapping into a tourism trend, she notes, is offering visitors yet another example of the industries that once thrived at the village hundreds of years ago.

“All the other buildings in this whole property, this village, came up around the industry of making rye whiskey. That’s why it’s so central to the story that we tell here,” Kadie-Barclay says.

Building a piece of history

The project recently received a $30,000 grant from West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund, which will complete energy efficiency upgrades.

“The fund is pleased that it could assist with (West Overton’s) efforts to renovate its small stock barn into a new, working small distillery. The energy efficiency upgrades will provide (West Overton) with reduced utility bills and these savings can be reinvested back into (its) core activities,” energy fund director Joel Morrison says in a news release.

The new venture operates under the legal name of West Overton Distilling Company, with the new product’s name yet to be decided.

“We know we are going to make a rye whiskey,” she says. The hope is to use locally grown rye in its manufacture, from nearby Fort Allen Antique Farm Equipment Association.

Additionally, another rental venue option — its big brick barn already is a popular wedding reception site — will offer residents the chance to hold small, upscale functions and spend their dollars close to home. The distillery loft will seat about 40, museum administrators say. “It should be perfect for rehearsal dinners, cocktail hours,” says Aleasha Monroe, site chief of staff.

Toast to tradition

Project construction is expected to be complete by year’s end.

“That (time frame) is different from when (the loft) will be available for rental. That is different from when we will be offering tastings,” Kadie-Barclay notes.

Tours of the whiskey processing section, sampling and sales are planned.

Some alcohol will be available soon after production; some will be aged, staff members say.

Kadie-Barclay, manager of learning and guest experience Aaron Hollis, and museum board members John Faith and Sam Komlenic recently took a field trip of sorts to Liberty Pole Spirits in Washington County.

“We are experimenting. We are making something small. … The whiskey is a (museum) by-product,” she emphasizes.

The museum has other big plans looming, including the planned World War II homefront exhibit set to open in February.

“We are really proud of what’s going on here,” Kadie-Barclay says.

Details: westoverton village.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

This display is part of the West Overton Village and Museum’s Distillery Museum in East Huntingdon, where Old Farm Pennsylvania Pure Rye was once produced at the homestead.This display is part of the West Overton Village and Museum’s Distillery Museum in East Huntingdon, where Old Farm Pennsylvania Pure Rye was once produced at the homestead.
This display is part of the West Overton Village and Museum’s Distillery Museum in East Huntingdon, where Old Farm Pennsylvania Pure Rye was once produced at the homestead.This display is part of the West Overton Village and Museum’s Distillery Museum in East Huntingdon, where Old Farm Pennsylvania Pure Rye was once produced at the homestead.
This American-made still is already in place at West Overton Village and Museums, where it will play a prominent role in the Stock Barn Distillery Project to ultimately produce craft whiskey.
This American-made still is already in place at West Overton Village and Museums, where it will play a prominent role in the Stock Barn Distillery Project to ultimately produce craft whiskey.
Barrels in the West Overton Distillery Museum at West Overton Village and Museums. Whiskey distillation was, and will again be, a big part of the East Huntingdon Township site’s story.
Barrels in the West Overton Distillery Museum at West Overton Village and Museums. Whiskey distillation was, and will again be, a big part of the East Huntingdon Township site’s story.
Jessica Kadie-Barclay, CEO of West Overton Village and Museums, stands outside the Overton Stock Farm, where a future whiskey distillery and rental venue are under construction.
Jessica Kadie-Barclay, CEO of West Overton Village and Museums, stands outside the Overton Stock Farm, where a future whiskey distillery and rental venue are under construction.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me