Fogo de Chao brings autumn flavors to steakhouse menu

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse is moving into its first autumn in Pittsburgh with a menu to complement the season.

Since opening in April, the restaurant has offered authentic Brazilian culture and cuisine, according to its website .

Fire-roasted meats including Fraldinha (b0ttom sirloin) and Costela de Porco (pork ribs) are among the popular items on the menu.

The fire-roasted meats pair well with the cooling weather and the season’s hearty flavors, including kale and roasted butternut squash, lentils, tomatoes and spinach, a news release notes.

Among the “flavorful fall” menu items are Butternut Kale Salad with chickpeas, feta, sunflower and pumpkin seeds,

tossed in a honey-citrus vinaigrette; Autumn Lentil Soup (gluten Free, vegetarian), French green lentils, carrots, onions and celery simmered with tomatoes, garlic, spinach; and Gigante Bean Salad, marinated Gigante beans, bell pepper, onion, herbs, and vinaigrette.

Fogo de Chao is located at 525 Smithfield St., and is open weekdays for lunch and dinner.

Brunch and dinner is available on Saturdays and Sundays.

Details: 412-312-5001 or fogo.com

