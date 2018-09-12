What's Brewing? Don't miss the collaboration beers at Greensburg Craft Beer Week

Greensburg Craft Beer Week, spearheaded by Downtown Greensburg Project founder Jessica Hickey, will once again bring the beer community together through a series of events Sept. 21-29.

Hickey is fully aware that Pennsylvania produces more beer than any other state in the U.S. and is looking forward to showcasing collaboration beers from the top brewing talent in the Greensburg area once again this year. Greensburg Craft Beer Week will provide a plethora of unique events, including Home Brew + Chill.

This signature event is a homebrew competition in addition to a collaboration IPA beer release from All Saints Brewing Co. and Noble Stein Brewing Co. The tasting is Sept. 23 at All Saints Brewery.

Twenty-nine homebrewers want you to sample their best. There will be more than 60 beers to taste. In addition, Moxie Events will be there with its photo booth — an experience that will leave you with a photograph you’ll enjoy for years. There will be live music and amazing plates from food trucks, too. This is a ticketed event. VIP is $50 and general admission is $35. Everyone gets a tasting glass and unlimited samples.

For those who might be new to craft beer and not completely understand why homebrewing competitions are exciting, please let me elaborate.

Brewers who own their own establishments start as homebrewers. It’s their homebrew recipes we enjoy at local breweries. Understand that there are an equal number of homebrewers who don’t want to own a brewery business or even work for one, yet their beer is just as good. That’s where the magic lies. Because they don’t have customers to please, they can be, and often are, absolutely unrestrained with the techniques and ingredients that go into a 5- or 10-gallon batch of home-brewed beer.

Brewers with their own breweries have to be a bit more cautious as they have devoted patrons to satisfy or the business end will fail to exist. Homebrewers are completely freewheeling since their audience is finite. When it’s gone, it’s really gone. And when you’re brewing for a limited audience, nobody says you ever have to brew it again or even the same way. A homebrewing competition is a one-time unique tasting experience, every time.

Collaboration beers by local breweries will be offered during Greensburg Craft Beer Week at various events, as well as at the breweries that produced them. Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House will offer all these beers and more on tap for you.

To the new craft beer drinkers in the Greensburg area and beyond, put your best beer-foot forward and attend some of these events to help introduce yourself to craft beer.

Seasoned drinkers, you need no persuasion. Cheers!

Yellow Bridge Brewing Co. and Spare Change (a video series that uses music to unite businesses and communities in support of charity) are brewing Busk Bramble. This blackberry cream ale should be light bodied with a hint of fruit.

Levity Brewing Co. and Fury Brewing Co. are brewing a Baltic Porter called Sat in a Corner Plum Porter. This beer will have a smooth roasted flavor that stops short of burnt which is indicative of the style. With lager yeast, this beer should have a smooth character.

Yellow Bridge Brewing Co, and Tapped Brick Oven and Pour House have collaborated on a brew called Yapped. A milkshake-style IPA with mixed berries, vanilla and lactose.

