Food & Drink

Food Truck Festival offers culinary sampling at Westmoreland Fairgrounds

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Top off, or start, your noshing at the second annual Westmoreland County Food Truck Festival with a little sweet something from Dahntahn Donuts.
Vagabond Taco Truck is one of about two dozen food trucks that will take up residence at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the second annual Westmoreland County Food Truck Festival.
Haluski and bigos (hunter’s stew) are part of the menu from Babcia’s Lunchbox, serving hungry patrons at the second annual Westmoreland County Food Truck Festival from Sept. 14-15.
Hand-held edibles ordered from a restaurant on wheels will be just part of the fun during the second annual Westmoreland County Food Truck Festival, returning on Sept. 14 and 15 to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds.

Live bands, beer and wine samples and vendors are all part of activities at the two-day festival, hosted by the Western PA Food Truck Alliance.

A fundraiser for the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department, the event is produced by Kelly Simon Event Management .

Festival-goers will be able to choose from a variety of food trucks any time a hunger pang strikes.

Among the mobile eateries planning to park and serve at the Mt. Pleasant Township fairgrounds are Aumer’s Sports Bar & Grille, Vagabond Taco Truck, Caustelot Creamery, Dahntahn Donuts, A Taste of N’awlns, Ash & Kris Kitchen, Surf on Turf, Revival Chili, Mobile Chef, Rita’s Italian Ice, Babcia’s Lunchbox, Hoshi, Billu’s Indian Grill, FANtastic Food, Cruzin Cuisine, Tony’s Festival Fun Foods, Health-A-Licious, Michele’s Mobile Meals, Speal’s on Wheels and Surf on Turf.

Vendors will offer more than 20 wines and 50 domestic, craft and seasonal beers and vodka cocktails from Stateside Urbancraft Vodka.

Vendors will be on site, including Evelyn’s Airbrush Tattoos, Heavenly Gifts, Kitchen Saver Renewal Systems and Nature’s Life Spices, according to the website.

Musical entertainment on Friday includes The Blues Gang at 4:30 p.m.; Birmingham at 6; and Southern Rock Superstars at 8.

On Saturday, performers include Abilene at noon; Justin Fabus Band at 2 p.m.; Second Wind at 4; Saddle Up at 6; and Beach Bums, a Beach Boys tribute band, at 8.

That concert is billed as a “Bye, Bye Summer” beach party, with those attending encouraged to wear their favorite beach outfits.

A Kids’ Kingdom will offer entertainment for the youngest family members, including a bounce house and games.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

