Food & Drink

Sheetz partnering with Feeding America across Pennsylvania, five other states

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 11:03 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

In honor of Hunger Action Day and Hunger Action Month , both in September, Sheetz is partnering with Feeding America to provide weekly food donations in each Pennsylvania district it serves, according to a news release.

The family-owned and operated convenience store chain will provide the same service in North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, the release adds.

Sheetz’s Made-to-Share program operates in each state the company operates, providing Feeding America member food banks weekly provisions, the release notes.

The company rolled out the program at the opening of a new store in Reading.

In addition to a $2,500 donation to the Greater Berks Food Bank, Sheetz also donated a truck full of food to the food bank to help more than 1.6 million people across Pennsylvania struggling with hunger.

Corporate employees also are participating in a week-long food drive this week, donating food to Feeding America food bank partners in Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

“Hunger knows no boundaries, it touches people from all walks of life in every community in the U.S. and in every community Sheetz serves,” Joe Sheetz, president and CEO, says in the release.

“We are deeply committed to helping those facing hunger and are proud to have been able to donate over two million meals through our partnership with Feeding America already. I am also proud of the efforts of Sheetz employees, who have really dedicated themselves to helping fight hunger in our communities,” Sheetz adds.

Donations include ready-to-eat food items such as sandwiches, wraps and salads as well as healthy snacking options such as fruit, vegetables and yogurt. In addition to weekly food donations, Sheetz will provide financial donations to Feeding America member food banks at every new store opening, according to the release.

“Sheetz is leading the way with the Made-to-Share program, providing a tremendous opportunity for a food bank’s smaller partners such as pantries, schools, and soup kitchens to expand their capacity,” Tony Pupillo, director of emerging retail at Feeding America, says in the release.

Details: sheetz.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

