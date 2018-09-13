Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Roost offers 'dining expeditions' with #Foodtripping events

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Roost is offering a fall series of destination dinners at its Market Square, Pittsburgh, location.
Updated 6 hours ago

Diners who enjoy exploring culinary destinations while not traveling far from the comforts of home can go #Foodtripping at Roost during four fall weekends.

The Market Square restaurant is offering the food series, with executive chef Brendan Arenth featuring a different culinary destination and a menu highlighting that region’s seasonal cuisine, according to a news release.

Along with the destination-based fare, a flight of American wines is available offering three-ounce pours

of wines from across the U.S. for $15.

The first destination is a New England seaside retreat, Sept. 14-15.

“When you think of New England, you automatically think of lobster, chowder, fishing boats, and cold

water. And somehow it seems the colder the water, the fresher the fish tastes,” Arenth says in the release.

The menu features littleneck clams, butter poached Maine lobster and a lobster and clam boil.

Upcoming #Foodtripping destinations include: Pacific Northwest Getaway, Sept. 21-22; Alaskan Excursion, Sept. 28-29; and New Orleans Wanderings, Oct. 5-6, the release states.

Details: 412-281-1616 or roostpgh.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

