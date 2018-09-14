Greensburg Craft Beer Week back bigger, better in 2018

Local breweries, restaurants and businesses will be pouring on the hospitality during the second annual Greensburg Craft Beer Week.

With a successful inaugural event last fall under their belts, organizers are going all out to showcase the best of Greensburg and Westmoreland County, with so many events that it will take more than a week to pack them all in.

Jessica Hickey, Downtown Greensburg Project founder and Greensburg Craft Beer Week event director, says the celebration from Sept. 21-29 will feature more than 40 events, ranging from new brew releases and food and beer pairings to competitions, parking lot parties and fitness events. (There are a few offerings before and after the "official" dates, too.)

"There's plenty to choose from for any craft beer lover or even people new to the craft beer community," she says. "Last year was a great first year for us and we wanted to build on that."

The director says the biggest takeaway from 2017 was that people really enjoyed the events that gave them something different, so this year they're helping businesses and breweries create events that weren't done before and offer attendees a unique experience.

Signature events

Two signature events will be held at All Saints Brewing Co. in Greensburg.

The kickoff event on Sept. 23, Home Brew and Chill, is a home brew competition and collaboration beer tasting featuring more than 60 beers available to taste, plus food trucks, live music, a photo booth and voting for favorite brews. Tickets at $35 each or $50 VIP can be purchased at the Greensburg Craft Beer Week's website .

Brewers Double Dare from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 30 is a throwback to the '90s TV game show where local brewery teams will compete by answering questions, completing physical challenges and going through an obstacle course to determine the winner. This is a spectator event with a food truck and beer available.

Jeff Guidos, founder and brewer at All Saints, says his brewery "strives to have something for everyone, from light to dark, fruity to hoppy, and even local wine and mead for those that don't yet know they like beer." They will have special collaboration beers available for Homebrew and Chill, brewed with Noble Stein and Laurel Highlands Meadery.

Kickoff Pre-party

The event gets under way with a little "pre-gaming"

6-10 p.m. Sept. 20 with a Kickoff Pre-party at Yellow Bridge Brewing Co. in Delmont. Yellow Bridge will release its collaboration with Tapped Brick Oven Pour House of Greensburg, a milkshake-style IPA called Yapped, brewed with mixed berries, vanilla and lactose.

"We're so fortunate to live in an area where the craft beer scene is thriving," says Eric Jones, owner of Tapped Brick Oven Pour House. "The number of quality breweries, bars and restaurants in the area is pretty amazing considering how small of a community we live and work in. The fact that those businesses also go out of their way to support one another is pretty unique as well."

"Greensburg Craft Beer Week is an excellent way to draw new people from the community to the breweries for these events and continue to build the existing relationships we have with the people in the area," Ryan Slicker, Fury brew master, says.

Jones says craft beer week "is more than just a celebration of beer; it's a celebration of the people and businesses in the Greensburg/Westmoreland County area that make the community what it is. My wife and I are extremely honored to be part of that community."

A portion of proceeds from this year's signature events, T-shirt and pint glass sales will benefit the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, Hickey says.

Details: greensburgcraftbeerweek.com

More fun and games

Other highlights of Greensburg Craft Beer Week include the inaugural Fury Brewing Robot Boxing Tournament from 7-11 p.m. Sept. 21 hosted by Fury Brewing Co. in North Huntingdon.

"Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots is a super fun, nostalgic game that we believe many people will come out and participate in. There are also gift cards and prizes for winners and who doesn't love that?" Slicker says.

A $15 entry includes pizza from Inferno Pizza and a pint of Fury beer. First- and second-place winners will be awarded prizes. The tournament will be bracket-style with each round consisting of best of five and the championship round consisting of best of seven "fights." Each robot fight will be judged by a referee.

Those registering must be 21 years old to enter the tournament at eventbrite.com .

Fury Brewing will be featuring some of its seasonal beers, including Captain Rumkin, its pumpkin beer; Sat in the Corner Plum Porter, a collaboration with Levity Brewing in Indiana; Dreamsickle, a milkshake IPA with fresh oranges, vanilla and lactose, and I'm 40% Sour Guava, a berliner weisse conditioned on pink guava.

Trike Chug

Rotary of Westmoreland will host a charity event, Trike Chug, during Greensburg Craft Beer week beginning at noon on Sept. 22 in the parking lot of Olde Spitfire Grille in South Greensburg. Rotary spokeswoman Elle Speicher says the adult tricycle fun race co-sponsored by Rivertowne Brewery and the Olde Spitfire Grille will raise funds to purchase adaptive bicycles for individuals with disabilities in Westmoreland County.

The event will feature live music, and discounted beer and food will be available. The cost to participate is $25 and is free for spectators. Registration: eventbrite.com

Scavenger hunt

Sobel's Obscure Brewery of New Stanton will partner with 60 Minute Missions Escape Room in Greensburg for an afternoon adventure featuring a scavenger hunt and race starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 22. Teams of two to four racers will explore neighborhoods, solving clues and completing mental and physical challenges. Beer sampling will be available for ages 21 and up at pit stops throughout the race. At the conclusion, prizes will be awarded. Registration fee is $20. Registration: 60minutemissions.com/book

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.