Music, history among Ligonier Country Market's special features

Ligonier Country Market will host a day of music and history for its visitors on Saturday.

Western Pennsylvania native Cathy Jane will perform music described as a blend of American folk, early country and roots gospel as part of the market’s special features.

Now a resident of coastal Delaware, she grew up hearing her parent’s country and gospel band, and taught herself guitar in her 50’s, according to a news release.

She will sing songs from her EP “Back Home,” the release states.

The Sept. 15 market also will feature representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

A non-profit women’s service organization, the DAR is dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism, the release notes.

Open to women directly descended from an ancestor who contributed to Revolutionary War efforts to gain independence, members are encouraged to honor their heritage and make a difference in their communities.

The market will be held 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September.

Details: ligoniercountrymarket

