Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Maine restaurant gets its lobsters high on marijuana

Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 9:30 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Do you like your lobster steamed or boiled? What about baked?

Oh, not baked as in oven-baked, we’re talking high, stoned, lit.

A restaurant in Maine has a new way of preparing its shelled offerings, getting their crustaceans high off marijuana smoke before steaming.

Charlotte Gill, a licensed medical marijuana caregiver in Maine, has been co-owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound for seven years. She told the Mount Desert Islander she came up with the new prep mode because she believes it’s more humane than other ways of cooking the lobsters.

“The animal is already going to be killed,” Gill said. “It is far more humane to make it a kinder passage. … I’ve really been trying to figure out how to make it better.”

This summer, Gill has been offering lobsters in the traditional manner — boiled or steamed. But she also has set up a separate area where — upon customer’s request — lobsters are sedated with cannabis first.

In Gill’s process, the lobster is placed in a covered box with about 2 inches of water at the bottom. Then, marijuana smoke is blown into the water at the bottom.

Don’t worry, you won’t be getting stoned off her lobsters.

“THC breaks down completely by 392 degrees,” Gill told the Islander, “therefore we will use both steam as well as a heat process that will expose the meat to 420 degree extended temperature, in order to ensure there is no possibility of carryover effect.”

Gill said she’s hoping to start preparing all of her lobsters this way. Customers will still be able to request lobsters prepared the old-fashioned way, but Gill said she’s confident the lobster meat is safe from THC, the main psychoactive constituent in cannabis.

There’s no word on how the experiment has affected her business. Or if it makes customers even hungrier.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me