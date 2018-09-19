Maine restaurant gets its lobsters high on marijuana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Do you like your lobster steamed or boiled? What about baked?

Oh, not baked as in oven-baked, we’re talking high, stoned, lit.

A restaurant in Maine has a new way of preparing its shelled offerings, getting their crustaceans high off marijuana smoke before steaming.

Charlotte Gill, a licensed medical marijuana caregiver in Maine, has been co-owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound for seven years. She told the Mount Desert Islander she came up with the new prep mode because she believes it’s more humane than other ways of cooking the lobsters.

“The animal is already going to be killed,” Gill said. “It is far more humane to make it a kinder passage. … I’ve really been trying to figure out how to make it better.”

This summer, Gill has been offering lobsters in the traditional manner — boiled or steamed. But she also has set up a separate area where — upon customer’s request — lobsters are sedated with cannabis first.

In Gill’s process, the lobster is placed in a covered box with about 2 inches of water at the bottom. Then, marijuana smoke is blown into the water at the bottom.

Don’t worry, you won’t be getting stoned off her lobsters.

“THC breaks down completely by 392 degrees,” Gill told the Islander, “therefore we will use both steam as well as a heat process that will expose the meat to 420 degree extended temperature, in order to ensure there is no possibility of carryover effect.”

Gill said she’s hoping to start preparing all of her lobsters this way. Customers will still be able to request lobsters prepared the old-fashioned way, but Gill said she’s confident the lobster meat is safe from THC, the main psychoactive constituent in cannabis.

There’s no word on how the experiment has affected her business. Or if it makes customers even hungrier.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer.