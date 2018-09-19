Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Monterey Bay and Altius recognized by Open Table

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 5:39 p.m.
Open Table confirmed what was already known by recognizing Monterey Bay Fish Grotto (shown here) and Altius restaurants on Mt. Washington as two of its 100 Most Scenic Restaurants list for 2018.
Updated 12 hours ago

We in Pittsburgh know how incredible the view is from Mt. Washington.

Open Table confirmed what was already known by recognizing Monterey Bay Fish Grotto and Altius restaurants as two of its 100 Most Scenic Restaurants list for 2018.

Those listed offer breathtaking views of nature, city scapes and travel-worthy landmarks.

This list of honorees is based on an analysis of 12 million plus reviews of more than 28,000 restaurants across the country – submitted by verified diners.

Altius, 1230 Granview Ave., offers contemporary American fare, including the most popular Chilean Sea Bass.

One of the diners wrote: “After hearing many great things about this restaurant, we finally tried it and it did not disappoint! The attention to detail is there from the moment you walk in. The service, the food, the drinks, and the view are unbeatable. Many times with a restaurant with a view, you pay for the view but the food and service are average, but with Altius, the view becomes secondary to just how exceptional the rest of the experience is.”

The Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, 1411 Grandview Ave., was lauded for its fresh fish – 20 options daily — and broad wine list as well as its grilled cheese.

One of the diners wrote: “Great views of downtown Pittsburgh at night. Wonderful fresh fish options with a broad and fairly priced wine list.”

Monterey Bay underwent a huge remodel in 2015 to have every seat in the place with a view of the city.

“When the sun is setting it is such a remarkable view,” says John Bellan, general manager. “We sometimes take that view for granted and then someone will come in and you see they are in awe of what they are seeing out the window.”

It’s a perfect location for Fourth of July fireworks as well as the annual Light Up Night in November and any Pirates game with post game fireworks or on fireworks nights at the ballpark.

“It is nice to be recognized because that validates what we do every day,” says Bellan. “We are honored. When guests come in they all ask for a window seat and we can give them that window seat…with a view.”

Details: http://altiuspgh.com or http://montereybayfishgrotto.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

