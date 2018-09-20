Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Sharp Edge in Friendship closes after 28 years; taco, pizza restaurant planned

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
Sharp Edge Beer Emporium in Friendship
Sharp Edge's Facebook page
Sharp Edge Beer Emporium in Friendship

Updated 5 hours ago

A staple of Pittsburgh’s beer scene has closed and will become a taco and pizza joint with a healthy tap lineup.

Sharp Edge Beer Emporium in Friendship served its last Belgian Tripel last week after nearly 30 years of introducing Pittsburghers to craft and imported beers.

Jeff Walewski said when he opened Sharp Edge on South St. Clair Street in 1990, there was only one other place in the area that served anything beside the typical domestic beers. Walewski set out to change that and took a bit of credit for Pittsburgh’s blossoming beer scene.

“Without a doubt Sharp Edge definitely turned the Pittsburgh crowd onto first the Belgian beers, then the imports and craft beers,” Walewski told the Trib on Thursday. “If you wanted any kind of quality beer, you had to go to Sharp Edge.”

Walewski maintained the his Downtown location on Penn Avenue is still among the top places in the city for beer. Sharp Edge also has locations in Sewickley and Crafton.

Walewski said he has seen nothing but positive changes in Friendship since he opened. He started missing the neighborhood the moment he closed the doors.

“We had a very loyal, local following,” Walewski said. “And since that was my first, it has special meaning.”

Walewski sold the building as he continues to downsize Sharp Edge’s footprint. His Peters location recently closed when his lease ran out.

“I’m downsizing, getting older, not too old, just a little bit older,” Walewski said. “Just consolidating.”

He said not to fret about the Downtown and Sewickley locations where he has long-term leases.

Walewski sold to Ahron Freilich, who owns properties around the city. Freilich said he teamed up with Lang Restaurant Group and will open SYN Taqueria + Pizzeria in Friendship. The restaurant will serve, tacos, pizza and keep the Sharp Edge tradition alive with a large tap list of beer.

Freilich said he is excited about providing a place for neighbors to meet, eat, drink and relax.

“I believe in the vitality of that area,” Freilich said. “It’s not really the bricks and mortar that I’m investing in.”

SYN Taqueria + Pizzeria’s social media accounts say the restaurant is coming soon.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me