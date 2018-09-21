New York pizzeria uses pickles in place of pepperoni

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's kind of Big Dill.

Literally.

Rhino's Pizzeria and Deli in Rochester N.Y., has created a pie that is covered with dill pickles — where most would use pepperoni. And where other shops would lay down marinara, Rhino's goes with garlic sauce. Then, the whole pie is covered in mozzarella.

Would you try this pickle masterpiece? pic.twitter.com/vm5IW6bq3y — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) September 21, 2018

Rhino's recommends a ranch chaser.

The pizzeria — on its Facebook page — declares, "If you love pickles this is all you need!!," and, oddly enough, a lot of people seem to be on board, with more than 32,000 comments.

Hannah Schroeder is on lock with the Big Dill Pizza, saying, "My pregnancy craving has been TRIGGERED. Emergency trip to NY, please!!!"

Marie Whittemore agrees with the choice, writing, "Dill pickles are a digestive aid so this is a win-win, a tasty treat and easy on the tum tum!"

Melissa Marie says, "Excuse me.......... pickle pizza....!!!?????? Dreams do come true."

"I'd ruin my diet and eat this entire pizza," Brandy Keys says. "I'd probably gain back all 75 lbs at once but I don't care, I've still got a pair of fat pants in the closet!!!"

Of course, not everyone agrees.

Jim Smith says, "They committed the atrocity of putting pickles on pizza. That warrants the death penalty."

"Apologies, but there are things I won't put dill pickles on. Pizza is one of them," says Jerry Edmonds.

Even Chef Gordon Ramsay weighed in.

Now, if it were pineapple ...