Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Food & Drink

Matzo ball soup that hits all the marks, plus dumplings

America’s Test Kitchen | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
“All-Time Best Soups”America’s Test Kitchen via AP
“All-Time Best Soups”America’s Test Kitchen via AP
The recipe for Matzo Ball Soup appears in the cookbook “All-Time Best Soups.”America’s Test Kitchen via AP
The recipe for Matzo Ball Soup appears in the cookbook “All-Time Best Soups.”America’s Test Kitchen via AP

Updated 3 hours ago

Matzo ball soup can be controversial to make, but there is no question that this version hits all the marks, delivering tender dumplings and a savory broth.

For matzo balls that were substantial but not too heavy or greasy, we settled on a ratio of 1 cup matzo meal to 4 eggs and 5 tablespoons of water, plus a bit of chopped, cooked onion and minced dill.

For the soup, we turned to the classic mirepoix ingredients plus parsnip for a touch of sweetness. To deepen the broth’s chicken flavor, we added two whole chicken legs, which we removed after they cooked through. (The meat may be added back in if you like.)

Chicken fat, or schmaltz, is available in the refrigerator or freezer section of most supermarkets. Note that the matzo batter needs to be refrigerated for at least 1 hour before shaping.

Matzo Ball Soup

Servings: 6

Start to finish: 3 1 2 hours

Matzo Balls:

1 4 cup chicken fat (schmaltz) or vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped fine

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon minced fresh dill

Salt and pepper

1 cup (4 ounces) matzo meal

Soup:

1 tablespoon chicken fat (schmaltz) or vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and cut into 1 2 -inch chunks

2 celery ribs, chopped

1 parsnip, peeled and cut into 1 2 -inch chunks

Salt and pepper

8 cups chicken broth

1 1 2 pounds chicken leg quarters, trimmed

1 teaspoon minced fresh dill

Heat chicken fat in Dutch oven over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion and cook until light golden brown and softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer onion to large bowl and let cool for 10 minutes. (Do not clean pot.)

Whisk eggs, 5 tablespoons water, dill, 3 4 teaspoon salt and 1 2 teaspoon pepper into cooled onion. Fold in matzo meal until well combined. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 hours. (Batter will thicken as it sits.)

Bring 4 quarts water and 2 tablespoons salt to boil in now-empty Dutch oven. Divide batter into 12 portions (about 1 heaping tablespoon each) and place on greased plate. Roll portions into smooth balls between your wet hands and return to plate. Transfer matzo balls to boiling water, cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender and cooked through, about 30 minutes.

Using slotted spoon, transfer matzo balls to colander and drain briefly. Transfer balls to clean plate and let cool to firm up, about 10 minutes. Discard cooking water. (Do not clean pot.)

For the soup: Meanwhile, heat chicken fat in large saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion, carrots, celery, parsnip and 1 2 teaspoon salt and cook, covered, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Add broth, chicken and dill and bring to boil. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook until chicken is tender, 35 to 45 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer chicken to plate. (Chicken can be used for soup or reserved for another use. If adding to soup, shred with 2 forks into bite-size pieces; discard skin and bones.) Season soup with salt and pepper to taste.

Transfer soup to now-empty Dutch oven and bring to simmer over medium heat. Carefully transfer matzo balls to hot soup (along with shredded chicken, if using). Cover and cook until matzo balls are heated through, about 5 minutes. Serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 284 calories; 125 calories from fat; 14 g fat (4 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 155 mg cholesterol; 476 mg sodium; 30 g carbohydrate; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 10 g protein.

America’s Test Kitchen provided this article to The Associated Press.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me