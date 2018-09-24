Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Food & Drink

Bahama Breeze Island Grille celebrates 'Rumtoberfest'

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
Rum Raid is Bahama Breeze island Grille’s largest cocktail flight, available for two guests to sample during Rumtoberfest.
Rum and Coke chicken and ribs is a signature Bahama Breeze Island Grille featured during the ongoing Rumtoberfest.
Bahama Breeze Island Grille , with a location in Robinson Township, is inviting guests to enjoy a Caribbean fall “off season,” kicking back like locals before the busy tourist season commences, via its Rumtoberfest.

The ongoing event is dedicated to combining rum and fun with rum-inspired dishes and cocktails, according to a news release.

A special menu features dishes infused with rum and signature rum cocktails. Patrons can enjoy the sounds of island-inspired music while they dine during Rumtoberfest through Oct. 28.

Featured signature menu items include Rum & Coke chicken and ribs, with Bahama Breeze’s signature, housemade rum and Coke sauce, served with griddled mac and cheese, corn on the cob and jicama coleslaw.

Wet your — and a companion’s — whistle with a Rum Raid, the largest cocktail flight the brand has offered, featuring eight different signature rum cocktails. Two thirsty guests need to tackle this flight.

Want to sample a new rum cocktail? Try Pirate Paradise — a blend of Captain Morgan Rum, passion fruit, lime, vanilla and bitters in a take-home glass.

Every Friday during Rumtoberfest, or “Rumbash Friday,” in-restaurant entertainment will be offered, from live music to games, giveaways and fortune tellers, the release adds.

Details: bahamabreeze.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

