'Taste of Blues' offers a feast of taste and sound at August Wilson Center

The inaugural “A Taste of Blues” event, kicking off Pittsburgh’s first “ Blues and Heritage Festival ,” will be held 8-11 p.m. Friday at the August Wilson Center, 980 Liberty Ave.

A theme of “Blues and Barbecue” highlights a lineup of music and a mix of cuisine, according to a news release.

The Sept. 28 festivities begin with live music and cocktails, the release notes, including Reverend Shawn Amos, Mwenso & the Shakes, Teeny Tucker, New Breed Brass Band, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton, Deva Mahal, Lyndsey Smith, DJ Nate Da Phat Barber, and DJ Selecta.

Guests can enjoy the music while sampling “classic and modern spins” on dishes from some of Pittsburgh’s favorite restaurants and vendors.

Samplings of food and libations will be offered from Braddock’s Pittsburgh Brasserie, peach-smoked Skuna Bay salmon with espresso barbecue sauce; Vallozzi’s Pittsburgh, pulled pork cannoli; Capital Grille, BBQ grilled filet medallions and double chocolate cookies; A519 Chocolate, signature truffles; Eddie Merlot’s, confit barbecue chicken sliders with smoke-infused aoli; Blume Honey Water, Blume Honey Water samples; Fogo de Chão, bruschetta on French baguettes, picanha (prime sirloin), citrus and pineapple marinated chicken breast; Walter’s Barbecue, BBQ pork ribs; Pirata Caribbean Cuisine X Rum Bar, BBQ jerk shrimp with jicama pineapple salsa; Market Street Grocery, Samgyeopsal shooters - Korean BBQ, pork belly and kimchi; Double Wide Grill, wood grilled BBQ ribs with Carolina sauce; Bridges & Bourbon, BBQ oyster with shellfish butter, rice porridge, kohlrabi and herbs; Wigle Whiskey tastings.

“The blues is an integral part of August Wilson’s work, so it makes sense for a blues festival to join our repertoire of programming,” says Janis Burley Wilson, August Wilson Center president and CEO, in the release.

“August Wilson says that the blues are ‘life’s way of talking,’ the blues are life’s instructions: it’s affirming and uplifting. Music brings people together and gives voice to the voiceless. We are proud to provide a platform with the Highmark Blues and Heritage Festival,” she adds.

General admission tickets are $35, ages 21 and up.

Details: awc.culturaldistrict.org

